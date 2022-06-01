Ridley Scott: a unique director

In 2021, Ridley Scott premiered two titles, each better and more disparate. On the one hand, the last duelwith a sublime medieval setting, and, on the other, the gucci house, crime drama about the murder, in 1995, of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the fashion empire, by order of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. This latest film, which is already out on DVD and Blu ray, has a top cast: Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jeremy Irons… And many want to work with English.

Recognition came to Scott very early on with two of the central pillars of the science fiction genre: Alien, the eighth passenger (1979) and, above all, bladerunner (1982). In both cases, he redefined the genre by giving it a noir and disturbing atmosphere that marked the school and have become a benchmark. Legend (1985) is the third film he makes after these heavyweights and marks the third trend of this filmmaker: that of the Middle Ages. However, it did not work as expected and the same thing happened with his next two titles: The shadow of the witness (1987) and BlackRain (1989).

until it would come Thelma & Louise in 1991, which would lift him up again in Hollywood. Is road movies got its leads, Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, nominated for Oscars that year. After this success, and in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the conquest of America, he made 1492: the conquest of paradise as a first foray into historical cinema with moderate results. He also got them from his following films: white storm (1997) and Lieutenant O’Neil (1998). The latter delving into another of the constants of her cinema, which is the exaltation of the female figure, as we saw from the beginning with Lieutenant Ripley from Alien.

The 21st century started it in style again with a historical cut tape: Gladiator. This was also the film that elevated its protagonist, Russell Crowe, who from then on would become the director’s favorite actor. The proposal was a resounding success, winning up to five Oscars, including best actor and best film.

However, in his later titles he would not revalidate such success. His next movie was Hannibal (2001), second part of the magnificent The silence of the lambs, but that did not reach his height. The first decade was alternating good titles like the kingdom of heaven (2005), with a superb recreation of the period of the crusades, or american gangster (2007), with a fantastic interpretive duel between Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe with others of lesser significance: the imposters (2003), A good year (2006) and web of lies (2008)

The second decade would have Crowe again for another historical film, Robin Hood, although he punctured. Also the return to the Alien franchise that, after three titles, was drifting. Prometheus (2012) was going to be a film of origins in which we would be told about the alien germ and the creation of xenomorphs, but its approach did not convince fans of the saga and even less so its continuation Alien: Covenant, from 2017 In between, he filmed films as disparate as the political thriller the counselor (2013), biblical drama exodus (2014) or the sci-fi thriller martian (2015). After another minor title such as All the money in the world They came in one fell swoop The Last Duel and The House of Gucci.

Now he is immersed in two projects: Gladiators 2 (there is already a script) and kit baga biopic about Napoleon, with Joaquim Phoenix as the protagonist.