Resources and opportunities for young Hispanics to study medicine in California | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX

Resources and opportunities for young Hispanics to study medicine in California
California has a shortage of doctors and nurses who speak Spanish, a situation that directly affects millions of Hispanics throughout the state. To close this gap, more young Latinos need to study medicine and nursing. Here we present some resources and opportunities to enter these professions.
Hispanics make up 40% of the population in California, but only 6% of physicians speak Spanish. Additionally, each year only 11% of the state’s medical graduates are Latino, according to a study by the UCLA Latino Public Policy Initiative (LPPI).
The lack of medical personnel who can communicate directly with patients in their own language has significant consequences ranging from lack of information to structural discrimination in accessing important health services. According to the LPPI study, if the number of medical students graduating each year maintains the current average, it would take 500 years to close the gap.
Melissa González, a second-year medical student at USC, assures that the lack of information and economic barriers can be an impediment for more young people to be encouraged to study this career. “There is a lack of doctors because sometimes we doubt that we can get here, We don’t look at other Latino doctors who look like us, but if we don’t keep fighting, we’re not going to get there.”
Resources for studying medicine in California
There are numerous resources available for Hispanics to study medicine and nursing in California. These are some programs to which you can apply to obtain partial or full scholarships at various universities in the state.
UC San Francisco Medical School – PRIME US