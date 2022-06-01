RENEW YOUR TICKET FOR THE 2022-2023 SEASON

The time has come to renew your 2022-2023 Striped Season Ticket!

The period to renew your Seat Pass will begin on Thursday, June 2 and end on Thursday, June 30.

For the convenience of Striped Season Ticket Holders, the renewal process for the 2022-2023 Season Ticket will be online through Rayados.com

These are the steps to carry out the online renewal process, which are the same as in previous renewals:

• Enter to Rayados.com and click on the banner that says RENEW YOUR SUBSCRIPTION . Your physical payment will be sent to your home.

• If you have decided to go for your ticket to the BBVA Stadium, download the PDF with the details of your appointment and show it on your mobile phone or in print when you go to the BBVA Stadium.

IMPORTANT: Entry to the BBVA Stadium with the Rayados 2022-2023 Season Ticket is only for matches played behind the scenes and is subject to the capacity allowed by the health and government authorities, and the Liga BBVA MX, due to the health emergency caused by the pandemic or other causes of force majeure.

If you want to make a change in the holder of the Seat Passes, on the day of your renewal appointment you must be accompanied by the new holder and present the document that protects the ownership of the Seat places, as well as official identification of both.

If you have questions or comments, contact us through our Rayados Service Center, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at any of the following ways:

WhatsApp: 81-1738-1118 Telephone: 81-8127-1522 Email: abonos@rayados.com

BENEFITS OF YOUR 2022-2023 STRIPED TICKET

• Access all the Rayados matches in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2023 tournaments.

• Save over list price per game.

• Ensure preference to maintain and acquire your place at a preferential price in Liguilla phases.

• Access to the tribute match to Nico Sánchez.

• Purchase the Striped Pass at a preferential price for the women’s team matches at the BBVA Stadium.

• Receive a 10% discount on the list price on your purchases made at Rayados Stores every day, and 15% on Tuesdays. (Not valid with other promotions).

