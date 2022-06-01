Reese Witherspoon says she’d rather be funny than pretty

Although little by little the obstacles have been changing in the mecca of cinema, with the appearance of multidimensional female characters that do not fall into stereotypes, the general trend until relatively recently was still to pigeonhole their actresses into two categories: those who play the explosive protagonist and those who are responsible for giving life to the funny friend.

Reese witherspoon has always been clear to which of these two groups he belongs despite the fact that one of his first great roles, in Legally Blondewas irremediably linked to his physical attractiveness, but also taking advantage of his comic vein.

“I’ve always been bothered by exploiting your sexuality just for the sake of it. When I started in this business, there were a number of men’s magazines that we had to try to ingratiate ourselves with. I never appeared in max and they never chose me to be a girl GQand I think it’s great because that’s not how I wanted the public to see me,” he recalled in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair.

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t care about being ‘the pretty one’ of the group

The motto by which the interpreter has always been guided to build a solid career is that, unlike a pretty face, “a sense of humor never gets old”.

“The only thing I’ve always wanted is to be considered funny, I don’t know if I’m explaining myself. And you’ll never go out of style if you’re still funny. Guess what does become obsolete? Your breasts, when they start to fall. Your face too or your butt, all of that ends up going to waste, but you can always count on being funny, and those kinds of women are my idols, my heroines: Goldie Hawn, Holly Hunter, Diane Keaton, Nancy Meyers... They’re smart and hilarious.”

of course being the richest actress in Hollywood, can afford to forget looks. Here you can read more about what Reese Witherspoon’s millionaire life is like at 46.

