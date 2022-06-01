Ray Liotta, the leading actor of ‘One of Ours’, dies at 67

The actor Ray Liotta has died this Thursday at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic where he was recording the film Dangerous Watersaccording to the magazine dead line. Liotta lived a new cinematographic youth. Her recent appearances include The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. she was done Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, and was to star in the film Working Title The Substancealong with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

The actor was one of the essential names of the cinema of the 90s in which he triumphed thanks to his roles as a villain. He became known in something wildby Jonathan Demme, a 1986 film that moved between road movies and the screwball more classical in the style of The beast of my girl (Howard Hawks, 1938). In something wild, Jeff Daniels plays a diffident young man who befriends the crazy Melanie Griffith and keeps getting into trouble. The problems worsen with the appearance of Liotta, Griffith’s ex-husband, for whom the role earned him a Golden Globe nomination.



Robert de Niro and Ray Liotta in ‘One of Us’

Liotta’s career got off to a good start and went on to better courses with titles such as One of ours in 1990 under the orders of Martin Scorsese. “Since I had the use of reason I wanted to be a gangster,” said Liotta’s character at the start of this film that narrates his career as a mobster at the hands of Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. and then it came false seduction (Jonathan Kaplan, 1992), where the actor played a policeman who, behind his kind appearance, hid a psychopathic personality and made life impossible for the married couple formed by Kurt Russell and Madeleine Stowe.





The 1990s were the golden years for Liotta, born in New Jersey in 1954, and adopted at six months by a middle-class family, with jobs as Cop Land (James Mangold, 1997), one of police where the actor shared the poster with Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. Liotta repeated as a policeman in his next job, phoenix (Danny Cannon, 1998) this time accompanied by Anthony LaPaglia, Anjelica Huston and Daniel Baldwin

At the beginning of the 2000s, Liotta was already world famous, but one of his best roles was yet to come, that of Paul Krendler in Hannibal (Ridley Scott, 2001), the sequel to The silence of the lambs (Jonathan Deme, 1991). Liotta became a corrupt public employee who tried to finish off Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) with little success in a film whose ending is not an act for sensitive spirits.





Then came the comedy the seductresses (David Mirkin, 2001) where Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt were mother and daughter and were dedicated to displaying their charms to seduce and fleece unsuspecting millionaires like Liotta, who seeks revenge, although he ends up surrendered in the arms of a redeemed Weaver. That same year the actor shot Blow (Ted Demme) one of the first films that delved into the world of drug trafficking with Johnny Depp as the protagonist and a Penelope Cruz recently landed in Hollywood.



Actor Ray Liotta and his partner Jacy Nittolo Instagram

Liotta never left the cinema, but with the arrival of the new century he began to be interested in television and it did not go badly for him either. In 2005, she participated in a chapter of the series emergencies and that performance earned him an Emmy Award. And he lent his voice to Tommy Vercetti’s character in the video game. Vice City, for an episode of the famous children’s animated series sponge Bob and for the documentary Inside the Mafia.

According to dead line, the actor died in his sleep. The post also explains that Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen, and that he was engaged to marry Jacy Nittolo. Between 1997 and 2004 he was married to actress Michelle Grace and also lived with another professional colleague, Catherine Hickland.