Rafa Nadal beat Djokovic and the dream for the title continues

The Spaniard Rafael Nadal won in a vibrant match Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world and defender of the title, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (4) and in search of his fourteenth crown in Roland Garros will play the semi-finals against the German Alexander Zverev.

At the end of a marathon of four hours and 11 minutes, which ended at dawn, Nadalnumber 5 in the ranking, avoided with this victory that Djokovic have options to add his third title in Paris and equal to 21 Grand Slam.

Uplifted by the public Paristhe Spaniard qualified for the fifteenth time for the semi-finals on the Parisian clay, a round where he has only lost once, last year against Djokovic.

The Serb put an end to his series of 14 consecutive victories and left the field without greeting the stands, visibly unhappy with the support they gave the Spaniard.

Nadalwho had ensured that tonight’s could be his last game in Roland Garros and that he had complained about the night shift, ended up in an extraordinary communion with the spectators.

The duel began on a starry night in May, but like the great battles, the epic ones, those in which the contenders leave everything, nothing to save, it ended on a crisp June morning, something that the annals of the history of tennis they had never registered before.

That it was not going to be a simple duel was seen coming from the first moment, especially since Nadalwho started as the victim, came out plugged in, ready to put his credentials on the track from the beginning and nobody thought that Djokovicthe favorite theoretician, would go without a fight.

It was surprising that the Spaniard scored the first round with relative ease and that he began dominating the second, 3-0, with two serves taken from the rival. Thus ended the series of 22 consecutive sets won by the Serb, who signed up without losing any of the tournament Rome and had won all of them on his way to the Paris quarterfinals.

The match started like the semi-final a year ago, but this time, Nadal he did not lower his arms and fought to the end.

As expected, the Serbian woke up, scoring the next three games and already, with the run, tied at a set.

Not without battle, because both disputed every millimeter of the track, with some games scolded ad nauseam, such as the 3-3, which lasted 18 minutes.

While the minutes went up, the degrees went down and the cold densifies the game, bad news for Nadal who saw how his master strokes lost effectiveness.

Faced with this, the Spaniard, a genius at adapting to the environment, used strategy, less power but more intelligence, which must have caught the Serbian unnoticed, who was slow to react and, when he did, he already had another set against him.

Spurred on, the world number 1 showed his character and was placed 3-0 at the beginning of the fourth, although to do so he had to throw the public behind his back with an ugly gesture by hitting the net with the racket.

The boos, the ¡Rafa Rafa!, were undermining his morale and when he served to win the partial with 5-2 in his favor, again Nadal he brought out his talent and equalized the contest. They definitely chose the long way around.

But the Serbian’s morale had already fallen and in the tiebreaker game the advantage clearly went to the Spaniard, who placed 6-1 and with five bullets in the chamber to reach the semi-finals. He fired four before hitting the Serb’s heart.

