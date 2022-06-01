Quentin Tarantino’s new book

We have good news and bad news, lovers of Pulp Fiction. Quentin Tarantino has a new project underway and it will arrive in the fall of this year. The bad? That this is not a movie, but a book. Which considering Tarantino’s track record is not bad news at all. It’s not as if Michael Jordan left basketball for baseball and, well, if he was, we all know that Tarantino wouldn’t be long in coming back, no matter what he says. For now we will have to settle for reading Cinema Speculationso happy.

Director of Reservoir Dogs He has said ad nauseam that he is destined to make only 10 movies, ten movies, and then retire. There are already 9. Lucky that Once upon a time in… Hollywood it has not been the last. It is normal that he is not in a hurry to film the tenth, especially if he wants to surpass the peak of his career, which is Once upon a time in… Hollywood. He has also said that he already has a retirement plan after leaving the cameras, literature, so the new book may be a new step in that direction. In any case, it is inseparable from Tarantino’s films.

According to the official synopsis of the publisher, which will launch the book in English on October 25 this year, Cinema Speculation is a combination of “criticism and film theory” made in Tarantino, “a reportage and a wonderful personal story” from the author of Pulp Fiction. The ad says so:

“As well as being one of the most celebrated contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is arguably the most gleefully contagious movie lover out there. For years of interviews he’s been touting his possible move to writing books on film. Now, with ‘Cinema Speculation,’ the time has come, and the result is everything his passionate fans – and all movie lovers – could hope for. Organized around the major American films of the 1970s, all first seen as a young moviegoer of the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is entertaining and funny. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting and a wonderful personal story, it is all written in the singular voice immediately recognizable as Quentin Tarantino’s and with the rare perspective on film that is only possible from one of the greatest practitioners of the art of all time”.

Lovers of the director will not be taken by surprise by the theme of the book. Tarantino is perhaps the greatest cinephile of the video store generation and with each of his films, always an inexhaustible repository of tributes and references, he has opened new horizons and canonical titles in the cinematographic canon of each one. Y if there is a particular decade that he loves, it is the 70s, the time when he was formed as a viewer.

Some of Tarantino’s favorite movies were shot in that prodigious decade that emerged as a long hangover from the horrific murder of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson’s clan. Dear Professor, The Great Escape, Jaws, The Rogues, Taxi Driver, Carrie, Cursed Cargo, Apocalypse Now… are some of Tarantino’s favorite movies of all time. As you can see, landmarks of New Hollywood that make up his video library together with the classics of the 60’s B series that he loves so much, and also a selection of the best of each genre, from horror films and comedies to war films and the not to go.

once upon a time in hollywood Reservoir Books

amazon.es €18.90

In a way, Cinema Speculation is the logical spiritual continuation of his last film, and not just because the script for Once upon a time in… Hollywood became Tarantino’s first novel. If there he delved into the changing pre-Manson film landscape with the story of a television star launched into the cinema, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double, Brad Pitt; now he will continue to review the cinema that was made afterwards.

It is likely that Cinema Speculation be a much more personal version of the same history of cinema masterfully told by Peter Biskind in Calm bikers, wild bulls. But judging by the title, Tarantino will provide not only the point of view of a first-rate director, nor of such an unorthodox movie buff, but full-fledged “speculation”. in a literal sense? Is it possible that Tarantino investigates at the same time in the cinema that we saw and in that one that we could have seen if Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio had saved Sharon Tate?

And the relationship Once upon a time in… Hollywood, literature and Cinema Speculation It doesn’t stay in the synopsis. The story of the film was also based on the plot of a possible novel that Tarantino was thinking about. about a World War II veteran who discovers Kurosawa and Fellini’s cinema upon returning home. Basically, it was the story of Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth set in the 50s. But in the end Tarantino decided to move forward a decade, which we will now know the continuation of him. Yes, in book form.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io