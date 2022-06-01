Pinocchio will have Tom Hanks as his father in the new Disney + live action

The classic of children’s stories, Pinocchioarrives at the screen of Disney+ in a movie live action which will have Tom Hanks starring in the role of Geppettofrom the hand of the same study that carried out Beauty and the Beast.

Hoping that Pinocchio, the puppet he had created, will become a real boyGeppetto leans out his window and asks for a wish on a star: “Little star the first, that tonight I saw, make a joy that I dreamed of come true.”

The Blue fairy fulfills his wish, and gives life to Pinocchio, but he retains his wooden body. Accompanied by Jiminy Crickethis conscience, will have to face difficult situations in order to become a flesh and blood childwhile every lie he tells will make his wooden nose grow.

The cast, in addition to Tom Hanks, includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth like Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the role of Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo impersonating the Blue Fairy.

This adaptation of the story of Carlo Collodi It will feature 3D animations and will be released on September 8 exclusively on the Disney + platform.