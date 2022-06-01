Philipp Plein, very shiny glasses and rock and roll

In Ferrari and directly from Monte Carlo, Philipp Plein arrived in Barcelona to the party in his Barcelona store, located in the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Passeig de Gràcia. The boutique moved to this new location last December, but until now the rock that the designer likes so much had not sounded in it.

The boutique was packed with fans of the brand eager to be photographed with the designer who dresses stars like Cristiano, Messi, Maluma, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, David Beckham and not a few rappers. Also for trying on some of the glasses from the Philipp Plein Eyewear collection that were presented, with a preference for the oversized or the jewel glasses studded with hexagonal crystals.

Own style

Personalized crystals, titanium structures, skulls, rhinestones, chains or studs are its distinctive signs

Each of the pieces, from the most apparently simple to the craziest, are representative of the urban luxury that characterizes the German brand. Personalized crystals, titanium structures, skulls, embedded rhinestones, chains or studs are some of its distinctive signs.



Philipp Plein, with Little Joe, a member of the Blonde Nancys, and Pau Fonts, CEO of De Rigo Vision Spain Fiorela Pongolini

The designer, who proudly calls himself the “king of bling bling,” explained to Lifestyle Magazine that the glasses are a completely independent project from the clothing line or other accessories. “They are very complicated to design because it is something that you put on your face. And that’s very, very intimate, very personal. Maybe some people like to wear crazy green shoes, yellow… or patterned pants, but what you put on your face is something else. That’s why glasses are a big challenge.”

People are not confident, especially when it comes to fashion. Many say that they like fashion, but do they wear fashion? We’re all pretty boring”





Philipp Pleindesigner





That is why they have resorted to develop it and market it to the De Rigo firm. “You know,” explains Plein, “you can design a lot of things, but will people use them? That’s the big question. People are not confident, especially when it comes to fashion. Many people say they like fashion, but do they wear fashion? We are all pretty boring. And when you look at the street, 99% of people will tell you that something edgy maybe they like, but they don’t wear it. We have very normal clothes, very pretty elegant, but also very crazy. And the same thing happens with our glasses, but taking great care of the technical part”.



Glasses from Philipp Plein’s spring-summer 2022 collection Fiorela Pongolini

“Until six or seven years ago,” Plein continues, “I used to sell the product, not the name, but people started saying ‘I want to have the name.’ is a problem, but in glasses it is complicated to make them recognizable, because they are full of small details. De Rigo is a company that has developed our glasses from the product side. They are craftsmen, but also a company with knowledge about the product, that’s why it was important to have a partner that provides quality”.

In the boutique window, a huge poster shows Philipp Plein himself with actress Megan Fox wearing models from the spring-summer 2022 collection, which consists of 33 styles -19 models of sunglasses and 14 prescription frames-.



Megan Fox and Philipp Plein Steven Klein

Plein, a businessman and designer who shows great self-confidence, explains that lending his image to his fashion campaigns has nothing to do with ego: “I am very proud of the brands I represent. I have always been the ambassador to convey a very clear image and lifestyle. And thanks to this strong focus I have built an image in which the consumer identifies”.