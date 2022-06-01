Oscar 2022: Will Smith hits comedian Chris Rock at the ceremony and collects his award in tears

Drafting

BBC News World

28 March 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

It was an unusual moment that initially confused both attendees at the Oscars and viewers.

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face onstage at the Oscar after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Los Angeles City Police reported that Rock refused to press charges against Smith for what happened.

referring to the skinhead of Pinkett Smith, Rock said, “Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referring to GI Jane, the 1997 film in which Demi Moore played the lead with a shaved head.

image source, Reuters Caption, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett wave as they arrive at the Oscars ceremony.

Smith, who was first seen laughing, climbed onto the scenery and punched Rock in the face before returning to his seat and yelling twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Minutes later Will Smith was awarded the Oscar for best actor for his performance in king richard.

During his speech, Smith tearfully apologized: “I want excuse me with the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees,” she said.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy dad, as they said of Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Pinkett Smith has explained on several occasions that he suffers from alopecia.

rock stayed shocked after the incident and told the audience, “That was the best night in television history.”

Then he gave the award for best documentary.

But on Monday, Smith offered an apology via Instagram to Chris Rock, the Academy, the public and the Williams family.

“My behavior at the Academy Awards it was unacceptable and inexcusable. Teasing at my expense is part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally,” she wrote.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of place and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The story between Smith and Rock

image source, Getty Images Caption, Chris Rock had already made jokes about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith when he presented the Oscars in 2016.

Rock was making fun of something basic but potentially very painful: Jada’s appearance.

And it wasn’t the first time he’d made a joke at her expense. In 2016, Rock hosted the Academy Awards during the year of the #OscarsSoWhite scandal (due to the absence of minority actors nominated), which led Jada to decline to go to the ceremony.

Rock humorously noted at the ceremony, “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

And about Will Smith she said: “Her husband Will was not nominated by shock. I get it. One gets upset. It’s not fair that Will was so good and he didn’t get nominated. You’re right (…) It’s also not fair that Will was paid US$20 million for wild wild west!” Said the comedian at the time, referring to the comedy that the actor did in the 90s and that was poorly received by critics.

This Sunday, six years later, he made fun of her again. Except this time, she was in the audience to hear it. And, unfortunately for Rock’s jaw, so was her husband.

“Jada I love you,” she began, adding, “GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it!”

image source, Disney Caption, The 1997 film GI Jane featured Demi Moore with a shaved head.

This joke was a reference to the 1997 American war drama GI Jane, in which Demi Moore shaved her head to play Jordan O’Neil, the first woman to receive Navy Seal training.

By hinting that Jada could star in a possible sequel, Chris Rock was poking fun at her shaved head.

What you may not have known is that Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss and that she has spoken about publicly.

Jada seemed angry at the joke. And we all know what Will Smith’s reaction was.

The altercation on stage went around the world in seconds. Smith’s bad temper would come to define the entire 2022 ceremony.

There were elements of alpha male behavior at play here. A man’s instinct to harm another man who insults his partner.

The entire episode raises the question of what is forbidden in comedy. Many have argued that celebrities are used to the pressures of being the center of attention and therefore are easy prey for jokes. But others say that Rock crossed the line when talking about Jada’s health condition and that Will was right to defend his wife.

The impact of the joke

image source, Getty Images Caption, Several colleagues of Will Smith, such as actor Bradley Cooper, gave him their support during the ceremony.

It’s worth noting that Rock’s joke wasn’t the most offensive we’ve heard from an awards show host in recent years. If the much more brutal Golden Globes host, Ricky Gervais, had been in front of the Oscars on Sunday, he might now be in a coffin.

Others went further in defending Rock.

Comedian and director Judd Apatow wrote in a post on Twitter that he later deleted: “Looks like Will Smith’s plan to keep comedians and the world from making jokes about him isn’t going to work.”

“The Williams family must be furious. Pure narcissism… It could have killed him. That is pure rage and out of control violence. They have heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not new to the world of Hollywood and the comedy. He lost his mind.”

The incident loomed over the rest of the ceremony. When Amy Schumer, one of the three hosts, returned to the stage after the hit, she knowingly joked, “Did I miss something? It seems like the mood has changed.” The audience was relieved to have someone defuse the tension.

Backstage in the press room, there was complete silence as everyone watched the altercation on the screens. At first, most people assumed it was something preplanned. Two showbiz veterans of this stature would know how to stage a fake slap.

By the time Smith leaned back in his seat and told Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your [improperio] mouth”, it was clear that this was serious.

Viewers at home didn’t hear the swearing. ABC network cut the live broadcast to avoid offending viewers. In the winners room, the Academy staff seemed as surprised as the journalists. “I thought they were doing an interpretation,” one said to his colleague.

Rock, meanwhile, looked visibly shaken. But he met the situation with remarkable presence of mind. Realizing that he had just made history at the Oscars, he poked fun at what had just happened, commenting, “That was the best night in television history.”

Will Smith’s speech

image source, Getty Images

The best actor category was one of the last of the night. Smith won. But with his aggression still on everyone’s mind, he gave a somewhat bizarre acceptance speech, in which he hinted that his anger at Rock was justified by his own love and instinct to protect those closest to him. .

“Richard Williams was a fierce supporter of his family,” he began, attempting to link the character he played in the film with his behavior at the ceremony.

“Now I know, to do what we do, you have to be able to take abuse,” he acknowledged. “You have to be able to get people to say crazy things about you. In this business, you have to be able to get people to disrespect you, and have to smile and pretend that’s okay.”

“denzel [Washington, amigo y compañero nominado] He told me a few minutes ago: ‘At your highest moment, be careful, because that’s when the devil comes for you'”.

He concluded with an apology to everyone present, with the notable exception of Rock.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees,” he said. “I hope the Academy will invite me again.”

Smith has been under a lot of pressure for several weeks, both from the exhaustion of the awards season campaign and the increased scrutiny of her marriage. But few would agree that it is an excuse for violence.

His reputation and career is now in the hands of the public. The debate that will break out in the coming days will be crucial.

Academy Message

The Hollywood Academy later posted a tweet saying that “No supports violence in any of its forms“.

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate the winners of our 94th awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and film lovers around the world.”

The brief message from the Academy generated multiple reactions, many of them critical and angry for considering it insufficient.

This Monday the Academy announced that it began a formal review of what happened.

“The Academy condemns Mr. Smith’s actions on last night’s show,” a spokesperson for the organization said. “We have officially begun a formal review of the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our statutes, standards of conduct, and California law.”