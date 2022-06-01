Oscar 2022: Will Smith hits comedian Chris Rock at the ceremony and collects his award in tears

Will Smith and Chris Rock

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

It was an unusual moment that initially confused both attendees at the Oscars and viewers.

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face onstage at the Oscar after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Los Angeles City Police reported that Rock refused to press charges against Smith for what happened.

referring to the skinhead of Pinkett Smith, Rock said, “Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referring to GI Jane, the 1997 film in which Demi Moore played the lead with a shaved head.

