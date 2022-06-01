One Direction’s Liam Payne Says There Are “Many Reasons” He Doesn’t Like Former Bandmate Zayn Malik

Ads

It’s a long way down. Liam Payne talked about adapting to life after One Direction – and he didn’t hold back when it came to sharing the essential details of his time in the band.

The 28-year-old singer blunted during Tuesday’s May 31 episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast with Logan Paul, reflecting on his ups and downs both during and after his 1D days. The group – which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – materialized into X Factor UK in 2010 and became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Despite their successes, the group faced some struggles.

“I wasn’t used to rowdy kids and whatnot. … Louis was wild and [he was] wanting to be wild, that’s his spirit, ”recalled Payne of the 30-year-old singer-songwriter. “And he’s my best friend now, but we hated each other in the band. For example, coming to blows hated each other “.

Payne said his “journey” into the singing competition “was a little different” from the rest of the band members due to his level of experience. One Direction eventually finished third in their X Factor season, later signing with Simon Cowell’s Syco Records. The group has been on hiatus since 2016.

“What you find in bands is that anyone who doesn’t sing a lot will find their voice behind the stage and Louis has found his voice behind the stage. She found his voice later on in the rest of the albums and I’ll be happy to say now that without him, even though it was my absolute death at times, she made all the right choices I wouldn’t have made. Payne continued on Tuesday. “It was me who led the band from the front of the stage, making sure everyone was in the right positions and stuff, then he from behind the stage making critical decisions about which songs we were going to do. … It was crucial, crucial, crucial, even without singing to start. “

While the “Strip That Down” singer and Tomlinson seem to have settled their relationship, the dynamic between Payne and Malik, 29, appears to remain tense. When Paul, 27, raised a 2020 feud between his brother, Jake Paul, and the “Pillowtalk” artist – and Gigi Hadid’s fiery response to the drama – Payne expressed her honest thoughts on the situation.

“He tweeted something about how to make you a respectful man or something. That wasn’t aging very well, ”the British singer joked, apparently referring to Malik’s alleged altercation with the mother of her ex’s, Yolanda Hadid, whom she allegedly called a“ fucking Dutch slut ”in September 2021.

The “Get Low” singer told Logan “there are many reasons why I don’t like Zayn,” adding that it wasn’t fair to insult his former bandmate because there were also times when he felt himself ” misunderstood “over the years.

“Listen, I disagree with any of his actions. I can’t say enough about some of the things he did. I can’t be on his side for that, ”Payne said. “What I can say is that I understand and your only hope is that at some point in his life, the person on the other end of the phone will want to get the help you’re willing to give them.”

When news of his feud with Yolanda made headlines last fall, Malik defended himself in a lengthy statement on Twitter. He was charged with four felonies of harassment and declared no contest, earning 90 days of probation per count. The artist “She” also had to complete an anger management course and a domestic violence program.

Us Weekly confirmed in the drama that Malik and Gigi had “quietly separated” after dating intermittently since 2015. They welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.

Scroll down for Payne’s biggest revelations on One Direction and beyond:

