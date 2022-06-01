News about Naomi and Sasha Banks contracts with WWE

The departure of Naomi and Sasha Banks is still one of the current issues in WWE. The two fighters remain suspended and their tag team championships were vacated. Since WWE’s announcement, there has been speculation about her contract and her return, and in the last few hours some more details have been revealed about it.

Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has contacted some people from the WWE staff, who have confirmed some news that has been released in recent weeks. Sasha Banks and Naomi’s salaries are currently frozen, information that was leaked a few days ago by Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer. However, what is new in this matter is that the contracts have not been frozen, so neither of the two superstars will see their time with the contract company extendedunlike what happened on other occasions, such as when some talents had to stay longer in the company due to being injured for a long period of time.

Sapp has also confirmed that Sasha Banks and Naomi’s plans are currently on hold and they are not scheduled to resume their on-screen positions anytime soon. Despite the fact that some media have indicated that the plans for the alleged tournament, to determine the new WWE tag team champions, have been discarded, Sapp indicates that WWE has not yet made a decision on the matter.

