New Jack Sparrow? This beloved actor would replace Johnny Depp in “The Pirates of the Caribbean”

After the mega scandal in which he is involved Johnny Deppafter facing a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heartit has earned him the power to be left out of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”same in which it is the cornerstone for being the protagonist.

In case this happens, the question would be “who would be the replacement of the famous Hollywood actor. Now, the name of Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” began to sound too loud to play the role of the irreverent pirate and trickster of the tapes: Jack Sparrow.

So far nothing has been confirmed despite the fact that the sixth part of “Pirates of the Caribbean” It is already being developed and will include the participation of actress Margot Robbie without knowing what her role will be in the film. In the same way, it has been mentioned that in this new chapter of the story, it could have a female protagonist who narrates the story of the fierce sailors.

How is the trial between Depp and Heard going?

The jury ended its second day of deliberations on Tuesday without reaching a verdict on the defamation charges of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber heard after his volatile and unhappy marriage.

The seven-member civilian jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before going into recess for the long weekend due to the war memorial day. Jurors deliberated for another seven hours on Tuesday. Deliberations will resume on Wednesday at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, accusing her of defaming him with a 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after an attorney for his called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying her career.

With AP information

