After six weeks of process, Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife, fellow actress Amber Heard, was seen for sentencing last Friday. More than a month of testimonies, tears, shocking stories and allegations that have made it “the trial of the century.”

This litigation, whose sentence will be known in the next few hours, has swept the hearing in the United States, since, although the lawsuit filed by the protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga against his ex was for defamation, everything ended up leading to a media trial in which the alleged ill-treatment between the couple seemed to be judged.

Johnny Depp’s family has not commented on the matter, but it is not necessary either, since it is evident that they support him. Especially his eldest daughter, Lili-Rose, who, by the way, celebrated her 23rd birthday last weekend, as she showed on her Instagram:

Johnny Depp’s eldest daughter, Lily-Rose, never loved Amber Heard (in fact, she didn’t even go to the wedding)

Lily-Rose, actress and model, has decided to remain silent during the weeks that her father has lived in court, but, as we told you, we all know what he thinks: that Amber Heard has never been a saint of his devotion.

In fact, the young he didn’t even attend his father’s wedding to Heard in 2015. It was said at the time that the two did not get along, since she was always very fond of not entirely legal substances.

To this is added that in 2016, when Heard presented a restraining order against Depp, Lily-Rose shared different tweets on her social networks in which it was read that the authorities never “found any evidence that any crime had been committed», thus supporting his father, indirectly.

«My dad is the sweetest and most loving person I know, he has been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother. and for me, and for everyone. Everyone who knows him would say the same about him », she wrote herself, although she would later delete it.

Lily Rose Depp

Johnny Depp’s youngest son, Jack, thinks the same

Lily-Rose’s animosity towards her father’s ex-wife is also presented by her brother, 20-year-old Jack Depp. At trial, the actor assured that his two children have a “non-existent” relationship with Heard: “My children are much smarter than me. They refused to be near her».

Jack Depp and Camille Jansen

Their mother is also with the actor

Both Lily-Rose and Jack are the only children that Johnny Depp has, fruit of his relationship with Vanessa Paradisfrom 1998 to 2012. Vanessa, by the way, also supports her ex: «I am aware of the accusations that Amber Heard has made about Johnny for more than four years and, based on my personal experience over many years, I can say that he was never violent or abusive towards me».