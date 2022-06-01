Ms. Marvel Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building and More

Share

Discover all the series, movies and documentaries coming to Disney+ this June.

After a month of May full of very interesting releases such as the new Star Wars series, Obi Wan Kenobiwhich is still on air, how i met your fatherthe spin-off of the popular 2005 sitcom, Sneakerella: Cinderella in slippersthe new version of the classic story of Cinderella or Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardiansthe new feature film of the popular squirrel couple, Disney+ wants to continue maintaining the level this June with new movies and series that will provide you with hours and hours of fun.

So that you do not miss anything, we are going to reveal each and every one of the premieres that arrive at Disney + this June, among which we must highlight Ms Marvelthe new series of the Marvel franchise, the second season of the successful comedy Only murders in the buildingthe final part of the second season of big sky either Mars (The Martian)the space movie directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon.

If you want to enjoy all this content, do not forget to subscribe to Disney + if you have not already done so.

Disney+ increases its extensive catalog of movies and series with a series of interesting novelties that you will be able to see throughout the month of June in the popular streaming service, which we will detail below.

Movies Coming to Disney+ in June

This June, Disney+ premieres a good number of films, among which we can highlight Mars (The Martian), the space feature film based on the popular novel by Andy WeirOvercoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story, an autobiographical film by tells the story of the family of one of the biggest stars in the NBAor Margaret, a dramatic film starring Anna Paquin, Matt Damon and Mark Ruffalo and directed by Kenneth Lonergan.

These are all the movies coming to Disney + in June:

Stargirl in Hollywood (June 3)

Fire Island (June 3)

Sissi (June 3)

Sissi Empress (June 3)

Sissi’s Fate (June 3)

Ravenous (June 10)

Beauty (June 10)

Le Divorce (June 10)

Mars (The Martian) (June 17)

Margaret (June 17)

The fat one was mounted (June 17)

Maximum Anxiety (June 17)

Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story (June 24)

Trevor: The Musical (June 24)

Patti Cake (June 24)

The dream of Joseph Lees (June 24)

The Immortal: A Gomorrah Movie (June 24)

Series coming to Disney+ in June

In June, Disney + improves its complete portfolio of series with a large number of new features, among which we must highlight the new Marvel series, Ms. Marvelthe finale of the latest Star Wars series, Obi Wan Kenobi, the second season of the popular Star sitcom, Solo Murders in the Buildingthe second part of the second season of Big Sky, a thriller in which two private detectives have to find two teenagers who have been kidnapped by a trucker, the eighth and final season of Black-ish, the hit comedy from the US network ABC or all the Marvel series that initially aired on Netflix: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, Luke Cage and The Defenders.

The complete list of the series that land on Disney + in June is the following:

Abbott College (June 1)

Sisi (June 1)

The Collapse (June 1)

Club Mickey Mouse Season 4 (June 1)

Lunatic Space Chickens (June 1)

The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 (June 2)

Ms Marvel (June 8)

Black-ish Season 8 (June 8)

The gallant. TV changed. He doesn’t (June 8)

Destiny Delights (June 8)

Big Sky Season 2b (June 8)

Motherland: Fort Salem (June 8)

PJ Masks Season 8 (June 8)

The Kardashians: An ABC News Special (June 10)

With love, Victor Season 3 (June 15)

Strengthening the family (June 15)

It was always me (June 15)

Betrayal (June 15)

American Crime Story Seasons 1, 2 and 3 (June 15)

L’Opera (June 15)

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 (June 15)

BabyTv: Charlie & The Numbers (June 17)

BabyTv: Charlie & The Alphabet(June 17)

BabyTv: Charlie & The Shapes (June 17)

BabyTv: Little Lolva visits the farm (June 17)

BabyTv: Little Lola visits de city (June 17)

BabyTv: The post train (June 17)

BabyTv: Rocco (June 17)

BabyTv: Snail Trail (June 17)

BabyTv: Mona & Sketch (June 17)

BabyTv: Dino & the egg hunts (June 17)

BabyTv: The Tiny Bunch (June 17)

BabyTv: Ahoy Pirates (June 17)

BabyTv: Stitches (June 17)

BabyTv: Toto’s Kindergarten (June 17)

BabyTv: Songs & Rhymes (June 17)

BabyTv: What a wonderful day (June 17)

BabyTv: Giggle Wiggle (June 17)

BabyTv: the egg band (June 17)

Discovering Alice (June 22)

The Fix (June 22)

The Glades (June 22)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season Finale (June 22)

Pose (June 22)

DuckTales (June 22)

Only murders in the building Season 2 (June 28)

Daredevil (June 29)

Jessica Jones (June 29)

Iron Fist (June 29)

The Punisher (June 29)

Luke Cage (June 29)

The Defenders (June 29)

Atlanta Season 3 (June 29)

Baymax! (June 29)

Butterfly (June 29)

Gomorrah Season 5 (June 29)

But since not everything is going to be movies and series, in June Disney + too will premiere a few new documentarieswhich we will detail below:

Everything a fan needs to know about Ms. Marvel (June 1)

Lost Cities with Albert Lin (June 1)

The secrets of the pirate city (June 3)

D. Jade: a life unexpected (June 3)

Non-crossover: The trial of Allen Iverson (June 3)

This Magic Moment (June 3)

Survive and advance (June 3)

Free Spirits (June 3)

Man in the Arena: The Legend of Tom Brady (June 8)

Science for Hobbyists (June 8)

Have you seen this man? The John Ruffo Mystery (June 22)

Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls Season 6 (June 22)

Mack Wrestles (June 24)

Wild Congo (June 29)

If you have not yet subscribed to Disney +, you can do it directly from the button that we leave you under these lines.

