movie releases in june 2022

This month, the union Adam Sandler-Netflix has a new exponent with a sports film focused on the world of basketball, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart form an unlikely duo, Y Diego Peretti and Juan Minujín star in an engaging thriller.

Here, the top movies coming to Netflix in June:

* CLAW (June 8)

Adam Sandler’s new collaboration with Netflix -an alliance that has already amply demonstrated its good results- has as director Jeremiah Zagar, responsible for the exceptional We the Animals, a court family drama indie that predicted an excellent future for the director. In this case, the filmmaker went behind the camera to Claw, film starring and produced by Sandler together with LeBron James, NBA star who supervised the project motivated by its premise, focused on the world of basketball and its dynamics.

“When an unlucky basketball scout finds an exceptional player in Spain, he sets out to show that they can succeed in the NBA”, advanced the streaming service about the story of the feature film that shows the link between Stanley Sugarman, that recruiter played by Sandler, and the diamond in the rough that is Bo Cruz, personified by Juancho Hernangómez, Spanish basketball player Here he makes his film debut. Claw was written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, and has Raúl Castillo (star of We the Animals), Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Maria Botto and Robert Duvall.

*TREES OF PEACE (June 10)

Based on a true story, peace trees focuses on how four women from different backgrounds are forced to find a place to hide during the Rwandan genocide in April 1994. Living together for so long in a hostile climate and with fear as their only feeling, the group forges a friendship unshakeable and moving. “We are the sisters you never wanted,” one woman tells another, in a moment of extreme dread. “Yes, we are one”, they express, thus demonstrating how the union was what made it possible for them to stay alive.

peace trees It was directed by Alan Brown in his film debut, and his debut feature won the John Singleton Award at the American Black Film Festival. eliane umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, koleosho ballY Tongayi Chirisa star.

*THE WRATH OF GOD (June 15)

The great director Sebastián Schindel is back with another ambitious feature film based on the novel by Guillermo Martínez, The God’s anger, After delivering excellent productions such as The boss, x-ray of a crime, The son Y family crimes. In this case, the filmmaker tackles a new thriller whose protagonist is Luciana (Macarena Achaga, whom we saw in Luis Miguel’s bioseries), a young woman who sees how members of her family are dying and begins to notice a chilling connection. between those tragedies.

Luciana suspects a writer –played by Diego Peretti-, who is quite a celebrity, and who was his former boss. He, on the other hand, considers her a person who is not in her right mind and who accuses him of her because of the guilt she herself feels for her “evil” acts.

When Luciana begins to fear for the life of her younger sister, Valentina, the young woman desperately goes to the journalist Esteban Rey. (personified by Juan Minujín) to tell him your story and have him publish it. The man will become obsessed with the case and will begin to investigate this writer, who always “flies over the scene with a veil of horror and an air of guilt”. Netflix defines Schindel’s film as the story of “a race against time to bring the truth to light, a last blood pact to end revenge.”

* THE HEAD OF THE SPIDER (June 17)

This month we will see a new production by filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, after the theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick. spider head, With a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, has the actor Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist and producer of this film that crosses thriller with science fiction. Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and BeBe Betencourt are also part of the cast of this adaptation of the story “Escape from Spiderhead”, which the author George Saunders published in 2010 in The New Yorker.

As revealed by Netflix, spider’s head is set “in the near future where two inmates struggle with their past in a facility that experiments with emotion-altering drugs” . The film shows what happens when Jeff (Teller) and Rachel (Smollett) build a strong relationship in that prison, which unleashes the wrath of the villain who supervises them with inhuman methods, Steve Abnesti (played by Hemsworth), who will not stop until separate them permanently.

*THE MAN FROM TORONTO (June 24)

A new action comedy is added to the Netflix catalog: The man from Toronto. The feature film directed by Australian Patrick Hughes and written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner has as exclusive protagonists kevin hart Y Woody Harrelson, a duo that promises to conquer the audience.

On the film’s premise, Netflix revealed: “A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a killer, known as the Toronto Man, to stay alive.” Harrelson plays that criminal, while Hart takes on the role of Teddy, the man who, in order to bring him back into existence, will have no choice but to ally himself with the reckless Randy. the man from toronto -which has several connection points with A spy and a half by Rawson Marshall Thurber- also reunites Hart with Kaley Cuoco, who had already worked together in another comedy, The wedding guru.

*BEAUTY (June 24)

Andrew Dosunmu’s film (Restless City, Mother of George, Where Is Kyra?) portrays the rise to fame of a young singer and her relationship with Jasmine, a woman who falls in love with her, and whose relationship will represent a conflict for the artist due to the prejudices of her conservative family.

The romantic drama was written by Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi) Y It features the leading roles of Gracie Marie Bradley and Aleyse Shannon, and supporting roles by Giancarlo Esposito and Sharon Stone. “A young singer on the verge of success is torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and love for his girlfriend,” says Netflix about his new film queer.