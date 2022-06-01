Morgan Freeman: These are his best movies and where to see them

Morgan Freeman it belongs to the actors most influential in the film industry and has a long history that has earned him various nominations and awards throughout his career and for honor his 85th birthdayWe list some of the great tapes in which he has participated and where to see them.

Se7en: The Seven Deadly Sins (1995)

Sharing credits with Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, the film tells the story of veteran Lieutenant Somerset, who is about to retire and be replaced by hot-headed detective David Mills. Both will have to collaborate in solving some murders committed by a psychopath based on the seven deadly sins.

Available on HBO Max.

Almighty (2003)

A comedy starring the charismatic Jim Carrey alongside Morgan Freeman in the role of none other than God. It tells the story of Bruce Nolan, a television reporter, who after spending the worst day of his life reproaches God for how badly he is managing the world, so the Almighty gives him his powers and challenges him to do better. that he.

Available in StarPlus.

Fugue Dreams (1994)

A moving film that tells the story of Andrew Dufresne, who is an innocent man who is accused of the murder of his wife. After being sentenced to life in prison, he is sent to the Shawshank jail in Maine. Over the years, Andrew will gain the trust of the prison director and the respect of the other convicts, especially Red, the mob boss.

Available on Netflix and HBO Max.

Before Leaving (2007)

Sharing credits with the iconic Jack Nicholson, another moving film that tells the story of Carter Chambers, who always wanted to pursue a career as a philosopher with the hope of working as a professor of philosophy, however, he ended up being a mechanic to support his family. Meanwhile, billionaire businessman Edward Cole is too busy making money and building an empire to think about what his deepest needs might be. Both coincide in the hospital with cancer and few chances of life.

Available on HBO Max.

Lucy (2014)

Along with the talented Scarlett Johansson who plays Lucy, a young woman who works as a ‘mule’ for some drug traffickers and who acquires supernatural powers after breaking one of the bags of drugs she is transporting and absorbing the narcotics.

Available on Netflix.

Spider Web (2001)

A thriller that recounts how Detective Cross will receive the help of secret agent Jezzie Flannigan to capture a mysterious schizophrenic psychopath, who weaves his plans with the same precision with which a spider weaves his web.

Available on Prime Video.

Last Trip to Vegas (2013)

Featuring big name cast including Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Kevin Klaine and Mary Steenburgen, this comedy tells the story of Billy, Paddy, Archie and Sam, who have been friends since childhood. Sixty years later, when Billy, the eternal bachelor of the group, decides to marry his thirtysomething girlfriend, the four of them go to Las Vegas with the idea of ​​forgetting his age.

Available on Prime Video.

Times of Glory (1989)

Together with Denzel Washington, this film deals with the history of the 54th Massachusetts, the first regiment made up of black soldiers, who fought for the North in the American Civil War.

Available on HBO Max.

Deep Impact (1998)

One of his best-known films, this science fiction film tells the story of Leo, who, while attending astronomy classes to be close to a girl, discovers that a comet threatens life on earth.

Available on Netflix.

The Illusionists: Nothing Is What It Seems (2013)

A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a game of cat and mouse with cunning illusionists who steal from corrupt business leaders during their performances and pass the money on to audience members.

Available on Prime Video.

