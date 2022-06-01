more income if there are no units

Jesús Casado Cerrada, coordinator of the Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation Working Group (ICyFA).

Recently, several voices have emerged from hospital experts who have urged to recover the continuity of care for patients with heart failure, interrupted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, warning that if it is note would pay with more hospital admissions. Some increases of which from the Heart Failure group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) recall that there are no official data, although they do recognize that the “sensation” is that I knoware living more income, especially in those areas where there is no specific unit that avoids the usual circuit of ER to Internal and Cardiology.

“It is true that in chronic pathologies with a structured and specific follow-up that depend on certain specialists and Primary Care doctors, the pandemic has of course contributed to the fact that structured follow-ups could not be carried out as they were preconditioned,” says Jesús Casado Cerrada, coordinator of the SEMI Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation Working Group. However, the expert remembers that no evidence that this has really had an impact on the increase in hospital admissions for this pathology. Although he claims that “Yes, it is true that sensation and perception exist.”

This loss of continuity, as detailed by Casado Cerrada, in the field of heart failure must be qualified a lot: “The follow-up of these patients is heterogeneous in the sense that there are many patients with heart failure who are receiving monitoring in multidisciplinary and specific units that have been structured by hospitals with and without links to Primary Care”.

In the event that they receive this type of assistance, the expert considers that their follow-up has not been diminished because “there are resources and access that guarantee this follow-up.” However, it is not something that extends throughout the Spanish territory. “There are patients who have not accessed these units and, therefore, they may have seen this follow-up reduced.”

A differentiated circuit for patients who come to specific units

The key to whether or not care follow-up is maintained lies in the differentiation of the care circuit through which the patient passes. “Those who go to these units often do not go through hospital emergencies, since they have direct access through telephone consultations, nurses and doctors specialized in heart failure,” explains the doctor. So for Casado Cerrada these units are a form of “ensure follow-up closer to the patient by not following the usual circuit and going to these units by telephone”.

A differentiation of circuits that made a difference during the toughest stage of the pandemic. “Covid really took over 90 percent of the resources and patients who had other pathologies did not go to the emergency room. In that sense, if they were in units it did not matter because continuity of care was guaranteed by direct access. If they were not there, it was because they were not diagnosed with heart failure or because that Health Area does not have that structure.. These patients have been able to see themselves conditioned or directly affected by not having received assistance that was covid if they would have received “, assures the specialist.

Communication between Cardiology, Intern and Nursing

Another issue that has been questioned is the fluid communication between hospital professionals. In this sense, Casado Cerrada assures that the situation is very heterogeneous in Spain and in many westernized countries. So that Varies a lot depending on the organization of the Hospital and the Sanitary Area.

“We at the Getafe hospital do have a multidisciplinary assistance structure in which the same team of cardiologists, internists, nurses specialized in heart failure and continuity of care, emergency room doctors and even palliative care doctors work. Our structure is very well organized and communication is perfectly fluid between all team members”, details the specialist, who alludes to a “more difficult communication” where this infrastructure does not exist.

For this reason, Casado Cerrado has the “hope” that these models of organized and multidisciplinary assistance will be the “way to follow for all”. “Today this path is not universal. Currently, we are halfway there, but we are no worse off than the countries around us. I think we are leading the way together with other leading countries”, details the internist, who also recalls that Cardiology and Internal Medicine agreed on a consensus document three years ago how should you organizeand. “I think there are few documents of this style. Now it is necessary to land it in assistance, which is more complicated ”, he concludes.