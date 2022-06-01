Monkeypox: lesions and diagnosis

Monkey pox.

The monkey pox keep generating more cases for all Spainreaching the 142and various scientific societies that are members of the Federation of Spanish Medical Scientific Associations (Facme) have developed a help guide to the differential diagnosis of the skin lesions generated by the disease.

Specifically, this document has been written by the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV) in collaboration with the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc), the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFyC) and the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP) among others.

The purpose of the monkeypox identification guide, which includes a variety of graphic material, is to help clinicians suspect the disease when elements exist for this, at the same time that the characteristics of other more prevalent diagnoses in our environment are recalled. The publication includes description and images of the diseases more frequent in our environment alternative diagnosiswhich will be more likely if the patient has no history of contact.

The most frequent injuries They can be single or few in number. Skin lesions are often grouped in areas, with underlying erythema and in contact areas (perioral or genital), and progress through the following phases: erythematous macule, papule, gallbladder, pustule Y crust. During 2 to 4 weeksthe lesions evolve in outbreaks of similar lesions They pass in 1 to 2 days through the different phases. As successive outbreaks appear, lesions in different stages can be seen in different locations. The picture resolves in 2-5 weeks after the onset of symptoms. A criterion important that it allows distinguish this disease of others of more prolonged evolution is that the lesion passes to crust in a period of 3-5 days.

Differential diagnosis according to the type of lesion and location

Regarding the diagnosis, what differentiates monkeypox from other type of injuriesin the first stage, when they do not yet have liquid inside and they are small papules, the diagnosis includes paintings very frequent What bites either molluscum contagiosum. If the lesions contain purulent fluid, the differential diagnosis essentially includes chickenpox and other infections herpes Y folliculitis. If the lesions erode and become crusty, the main differential diagnosis includes chickenpox, impetigo Y bites.

The guide also discusses the differential diagnosis based on location of the injuriesand in the genitals highlights the herpes simplex, primary syphilis, secondary, Chlamydiatrachomatis, nodular scabies Y molluscum contagiosum.

Other differential diagnosis of lesions in other areas described in the document prepared by Facme are the chickenpox (back, head and extremities), disseminated herpetic infection (typical of immunocompromised patients or patients with skin diseases), folliculitis (the follicle can be seen or they are centered by a hair), bites (they are located in an area causing a lot of itching), secondary syphilis (affects trunk and extremities), disseminated gonococcemia (affects arms, legs, hands and feet) and the impetigo (skin infection that causes ulcers and yellowish crusts grouped in one area, mainly the perioral).

There are more lesions that differ from monkeypox, such as dyshidrotic eczema (causes lesions of liquid content and is common in the hands or feet), bullous distal dactylitis (on the fingers), and blistering scabies (can cause blisters in distal areas), among others.



Diagnosis: History of contact and risk areas

The scientific societies recall that, at this time, the diagnosis of monkey pox is much more probable if there is a antecedent of contact with a case and if the injuries are Similar those described and shown in the text. The same document also warns that in the case of suspected patients who have traveled to risk areasthe differential diagnosis is broader, since it includes another imported pathology and that this guide refers to the differential diagnosis of suspicions in people with no history of travel to risk areas.

The guide makes it clear that, in the event of diagnostic doubtyou must request the collaboration of the services of Dermatology and in the case of patients from countries at risk, from the Imported Pathology Units. In any case, if monkeypox is suspected, scientific societies recommend professionals to consult the recommendations on diagnosis and to contact the Microbiology and Public Health services in their area of ​​care.