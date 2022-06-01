Mission Impossible, Deadly Sentence Part I already has its trailer

Almost 14 months to go until it opens Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part Iand the first trailer for the film has already been released with Tom Cruise. Sure, it’s a few days before another one with Tom premieres, Top Gun: Maverick.

As both films are distributed by Paramount Pictures, the first trailer for Ethan Hunt’s new adventure (Cruise), perhaps, perhaps, in one of those, will accompany the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and show it in theaters, before the projection starts. Like Disney did with the trailer for Avatar 2 prior to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But let’s go directly to what is seen in the trailer, of a film that began filming… two years ago.



By motorcycle, train or car, Tom Cruise spends his time chasing evildoers in the new “Mission: Impossible”. Photos Paramount

Ethan Hunt, his character, receives almost an ultimatum in this first trailer: he is assured that “your days of fighting for the supposed ‘common good’ are over. This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of good and evil for everyone, in the coming centuries. You fight to save an ideal that does not exist. It did not exist. You have to choose a side.”

And Tom puts on his I-don’t-like-anything-what-you’re-saying-me face, clenches his teeth, his molars, his jaw swells and… To another scene.



Cruise and part of the great cast of the new film by Ethan Hunt, which premieres only in July of next year.

That scene at the end of the trailer, where he speeds up on his bike and goes off a cliff.

And it falls.

Y…

Only (or first) in theaters

And it is known that Tom Cruise preferred to wait for the situation due to the Covid pandemic to be more or less resolved or stabilized and wait for movie theaters to open to release his movies via streaming.



Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Cruise, when they shot part of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome.

It was very clear in the tribute that the Cannes Film Festival last week when they screened Top Gun: Maverick.

“I make movies for the big screen,” he said in the public interview at Cannes. “I make films for the public. It is different to write and create a film for television than for cinema”. The actor confirmed a rumor: that when the coronavirus pandemic was raging, he had called the main heads of the movie theater chains to assure them of his commitment that both Mission: Impossible 7 Y 8 What Top Gun: Maverick would be released in theaters.

Top Gun: Maverick, for example, had an original release date of June 24, 2020. But Cruise was very sure of what he thought, and what he would do as a producer. Could it have been released on a platform? “That did not happen and will not happen. Never”, was, emphatically, the ex of Nicole Kidman.