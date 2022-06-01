Minecraft: how to get and use moss blocks

Minecraft has always been defined as an infinite game with infinite possibilities. The design of the world and everything it offers can be impressive and if you are looking for information, what better than a good guide.

Here we are going to tell you everything you need to know about the natural moss blocksa material that converts other blocks of stone or earth, for example, and transforms the landscape in a very realistic way.

How to get and use moss blocks in Minecraft

The one named as Moss Blocks or Moss Block can be used in conjunction with Bone Meal to make it spread to other ground surfaces. It is a tremendously useful block to give life to a rough terrainsince it supplants blocks of land for vegetation.

Its use offers all kinds of combinations and effects. If you are looking for this type of blocks, it is best that you go to cavernous biomessince it is the best and most efficient way to obtain them, although there are other ways to find them.

if you are looking for Lush Cave Biomes you must be very attentive in case you find azalea trees, since they are the indication that you have entered an area of ​​this type. Once you find one (they have yellow leaves and speckled pink flowers) you must dig into their roots to find a cave where you may find moss.

If you can’t find this biome, search supply chests in sunken wrecks or by trading with NPCssince some can sell you several in exchange for an emerald.

Once you get moss blocks you can use Bone Meal to replicate them so you don’t run out of stock. There is no need to collect a huge amount of these blocks if you use this technique.

