Minecraft: a leak suggests good news with one of the most requested additions

For some years, Mojang Studios has been broadcasting what it calls Minecraft Live every year, to take stock of new features to come for its various titles, including its behemoth Minecraft.

Through the latter, players have the possibility, and this on several occasions, to vote for the introduction of a mobster in the cubic title but through the social network Twitter. The problem is that not everyone has a Twitter account, despite the fact that today’s society tends to be connected absolutely everywhere. In addition, in addition to those that do not have an account with the blue bird, there are also fake / bot accounts that sometimes enhance these votes and therefore mislead the final result. However, it looks like this will soon be ancient history!

Is The Mob Vote available directly in Minecraft?

This leak comes to us directly from the videographer PhoenixSC on YouTube, which specializes in the Mojang franchise. According to one of the latest discoveries of him in the code lines of the Minecraft Bedrock version since the last update, Mob Vote will soon be introduced and available directly through the game and no longer on Twitterjust like Minecraft Live.

We can imagine that an option will let you join Live and Mob Vote through the game launcher or directly on the Minecraft title screen. However, at the time of writing, the developers have not confirmed anything and it is just a rumor. But if it does, it would be good news for the title community.

Minecraft, your community in tow?

It’s no secret that Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world and also one of the best sellers along with GTA 5. However, for a while now the community seems to be getting more and more irritated by Minecraft’s way of doing things. developers, with broken promises.

So even though the Wild Update will only be rolling out in a few days, players aren’t happy about it anymore. According to their testimonials on the various social networks, this new major update would be quite empty, and would be very devoid of the content announced several months ago by Mojang Studios.

However, it’s worth remembering that these big updates are FREE and still bring several new features to the cubic title. In addition, the developers want to make the game more and more beautiful, and to do so, they have allowed players to play with more depth, which adds a new dimension.

Anyway, next June 7th will mark the introduction of the Wild update and we will see where the future of the game goes.