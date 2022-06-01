Messi’s father hopes to return to Barcelona. Laporta: “I’d like to”

The father of the Flea did not close the possibility of a return to Blaugrana, as did the president

Lionel Messi back to Barcelona after just one year at Paris Saint-Germain. An impossible mission, an idea that has been thrown out for several months now but periodically returns to the top. The protagonists of the new chapter that has slightly shaken the opinion of Spanish sports fans were Jorge Messi And Joan Laporta, respectively father of the Pulce and president of Barcelona. Messi sr commented: “Maybe, one day …” and in the patron of the Blaugrana he reacted with a sibylline “I would like”.

Exchange of courtesy or maintaining good relations is not known, certainly the non-closure to the question could be considered news in itself. Messi has kept his home in Catalonia where he returns from time to time to spend a few relaxing days with his family, but by admission of his father himself to Paris “feels good”.

From a sporting point of view, on the other hand, the Argentine has just returned from the worst season in his career between injuries and a harmony with the superstars of the Psg which was never fully completed and only led to the – for granted – Ligue 1 victory. Only 11 goals scored by Messi in 33 games with the Parisians in all competitions, never so few since 2005/06.

Despite this, with 35 years to complete in July and many injuries suffered this year, the costs of Lionel’s return home operation would still be unsustainable for the Barcelona coffers and perhaps, for the first time, even not justifiable from the point of view. technician. But in the market we have learned that the imponderable can happen and Jorge Messi and Joan Laporta They know this, and for this very reason they did not want to completely close the possibility to fate.