Meghan Markle in shorts and polka dot shirt

has been to see Meghan Markle this weekend and travel thirty years back in time to 1990 and land in the movie “Pretty Woman.” Because seeing her in a chic outfit with polka dots, shorts and a hat at a polo tournament we quickly found a connection to one of Julia Roberts’ iconic looks in this film, although the color is not exactly the same, but the concepts and the place.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has already shown us that she has the definitive LBD (Little Black Dress) for this spring, and who has also won us over this season with her bet on a white blazer, striped shirt and shorts to watch a polo match , this time he accompanied Prince Harry to a polo tournament in the Californian county of Santa Barbara, specifically at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. And it is full spring.

Meghan opted for an “outfit” as comfortable as cool, made up of a fine black polka dot blouse in very fresh fabric, long sleeves with a V-neckline with bow detail; which combined with white pleated high rise shorts of the firm Khaite -specifically the ‘Isabella’ model-; wide leather belt of the same signature and a wide brim black hat.

To complete the style, Meghan Markle added some black heels with openings on the instep and heels, aquazzura, that we have already seen him before; and jewelry from Cartier. In the “beauty” plane, her lips stood out with intense red gloss, a color that adds a very vibrant touch. With them she kissed Harry on the mouth, a highly commented moment, since it is not usual to see this kind of affectionate and natural gestures in the always so iron British royalty, although they are no longer part of it

Meghan Markle’s shorts

As we have already anticipated, the white shorts of the Duke of Sussex are from Khaite, a fashion firm created in New York in 2016 by Catherine Holstein. They work under the premise of a classic aesthetic, and specifically this garment is available on the MyTheresa multi-brand website. At this time it has a 30% discount and its price is about 550 euros.

