Medicine resident disappears in Tabasco; medical community protests at Government Palace

Students and doctors protested in front of the government palace of Tabasco for the disappearance of the traumatology resident of the “Gustavo A. Rovirosa Hospital”, Minerva Marmolejo Moreno.

The young woman boarded a taxi or a private unit at 04:00 this Wednesday and sent an audio message in which she warned that she felt in danger, “I think they’re kidnapping me”said.

After what happened, From early on, the medical and student community called for the mobilization #niunabatamenos to put pressure on the authorities and accelerate the search for the young woman, originally from the state of Michoacán

The case has already been reported to the deputy prosecutor’s office for high-impact crimes of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for the corresponding investigation to be carried out.

Meanwhile, the governor of Tabasco, Carlos Manuel Merino Camposshared on social networks that there is already a detainee, but did not elaborate on the details.

During his tour of the municipality of Paraiso to commemorate the “Marine Day”the state president paused to meet with the members of the cabinet and federal authorities in charge of keeping the peace.

“In the early hours of this day, in the municipality of Paraiso, the members of the table for the construction of peace and security in Tabasco met.attending to and promptly following up on the disappearance of the resident doctor at Gustavo A. Rovirosa Hospital and establishing joint actions for its location. there is coordination at work and videos have been reviewed, and with the investigation an alleged perpetrator has been arrested, “he reported.