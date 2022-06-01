Mbappé engaged to the supermodel? She is the ex of Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart!

New love for Kylian Mbappé? The attacker of the Paris Saint-Germain was pinched in Cannes, during a charity party, in the company of the supermodel Stella Maxwell. In some photos published on Instagram the model kisses the sportsman on the cheek and then the two pose together like a real couple. At the moment it is not known more: after all Mbappé he has always been very reserved about his private life. Flirt or just friendship? Among other things, Maxwell is not new to gossip …

Who is Stella Maxwell Born in 1990, Stella Maxwell is a model who grew up between Belgium and New Zealand. As a teenager she moved to the UK, where she began a glittering career in the world of fashion. Time ago is one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret. She is known to gossip fans for some love affairs with international music and movie stars. She was first linked to Miley Cyrusthen to Kristen Stewart and finally a Lili-Rose Depp, the daughter of the best known Johnny. Despite the various relationships with other women Stella is against all labels: “I never cared much about sexuality: I fall in love with people regardless of their gender.”

Look at the gallery Mbappè remains at PSG, the social reactions: furious Real fans PHOTOS

Mbappé’s private life No comment from Kylian Mbappé on dating Stella Maxwell. In a recent interview, however, the French footballer admitted: “I am very happy in private and this has a decisive influence. It is the most important thing and it helps me to do well”. In recent months there was talk of an alleged liaison with the French actress Emma Smet. The two had been spotted together in Paris but the artist has assured that she is just a good friend to Mbappé.