Maverick” could be seen in China

The fact that Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, personified by Tom Cruisewear a Taiwanese flag on your jacket is causing “Top Gun: Maverick” can’t see it in China yet. This is because, historically, that country denies the independent status of the island and claims it as its own territory since Taiwan is no longer a member of the UN and was replaced by the People’s Republic of China in 1971.

Although Hollywood has a long tradition of giving in to Chinese censorship pressures, removing images and dialogue from scenes that could be considered offensive, it seems that this time the filter will be ignored.

The flag was not visible in the trailer for the film -released in 2019-, which led to the belief that it had been removed to comply with the demands of the chinese censorshipbut when the full film hit theaters, observers noticed that the flags did appear, just as the Japanese flag was also restored.

In any case, despite not being in the Chinese market, in its opening weekend the film managed to gross more than 100 million dollars in theaters in North America. In its first three days in theaters in the United States and Canada, the long-awaited sequel grossed about $124 million, Paramount Pictures reported Sunday.

And if you take into account what is recorded internationally, the tape added 248 million. “These results are ridiculously fantastic, over the top,” said Chris Aronson, president of national distribution for Paramount. “I’m happy for everyone. I’m happy for the company, for Tom, for the filmmakers,” he added.

