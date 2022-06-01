Marvel, Star Wars, The Witcher… Canarian landscapes that have captivated Hollywood

Athens, Casablanca, Arizona, the Sinai desert, the Amazon, Babylon… Everything fits in the Canary Islands. The diversity of landscapes and environments of the islands is so great that it is possible to recreate practically any place on the planet through celluloid. For this reason, it is not surprising that numerous world-renowned directors have chosen the archipelago as the setting for its international productions.

Few places in the world are home to so much variety in a single region: from the dense forests of La Gomera and La Palma, passing through the imposing white sand deserts of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, or the volcanic landscapes of Tenerife, Lanzarote or El Hierro, which more than once they have inspired directors to recreate places from other planets. In 2018 alone, the archipelago hosted 71 audiovisual productionsincluding movies and series.





Laurisilva forest in the Canary Islands | holaislascanarias.com



Of course, the creators do not choose the Canary Islands only for their incredible and telegenic landscapes, but also because it enjoys the best climate in the world. In an industry in which a rainy day can mean the paralysis of entire work days, the archipelago offers stable temperatures of 22ºC and little rainfall during most of the year.

And if that was not enough, the islands have their own colors and textures that print a special character to any image. Natural lighting allows cinematographers to work with more vivid hues without the need for as many studio retouches.





A spectacular light bathes the Canary beaches | holaislascanarias.com



Thanks to all these factors, the Canary Islands have been establishing a powerful and consolidated audiovisual industry in which specialized services abound. It is not surprising that the archipelago has attracted some of the most ambitious national and international blockbusters. We list some of them:

Moby-Dick (John Huston, 1958)

Far from being a fad, the magnetism that the Canary Islands have with the seventh art goes back a long way. Already at Christmas 1955, John Huston and his team landed in Gran Canaria to finally finish the first big Moby Dick movie blockbuster.

Fate brought them there almost by chance: the director, obsessed with photography and color, wanted the gray tones of the Nantucket coast. However, Huston had renounced his American nationality in protest at the persecution suffered by his sector at the hands of Senator McCarthy. With this option ruled out, he chose the south of Ireland, but there the sea and the weather made filming extremely difficult, forcing them to look for a last-minute alternative. Lucky for the team Las Canteras beach embroidered the paper, changing its typical sunny climate for one more similar to the Irish one. The success was such that the Canarian seas were once again chosen to record En el corazón del mar, the adaptation made by Ron Howard in 2015.

Eternals (Chloé Zhao, 2021)





Angelina Jolie in ‘Eternals’ | Disney+



Much of Eternalsone of the last films of the Marvel universe, was shot between Fuerteventura and Lanzarote. This blockbuster brought Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and award-winning director Chloé Zhao to La Solapa beach and Las Peñitas ravine. Also, (SPOILER ALERT) one of the most spectacular scenes in the film takes place in the El Cuervo volcano (END SPOILER).

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (Ron Howard, 2018)





Han Solo: A Star Wars Story | Agencies



A few years earlier, Fuerteventura also served as Han Solo’s homeland. As can be seen in the spin-off made in 2017 and released the following year, this Star Wars character grew between landscapes set in the Jandía Natural Park. There is no better place to show the origins of the best pilot in the galaxy than an archipelago with one of the clearest skies in Europe.

Jason Bourne (Paul Greengrass, 2016)





Matt Damon in ‘Jason Bourne’ | Universal Pictures



International directors not only choose Canarian natural landscapes for their films: the fifth installment of the Hollywood Bourne saga needed to recreate the cities of Athens and Beirut and its filmmakers chose Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The filming of the film, starring Matt Damon, revolutionized the chicharrera capital, and its inhabitants discovered to their surprise that numerous posters and signs suddenly appeared written in Greek.

Fast & Furious 6 (Justin Lin, 2013)

One of the highest-grossing sagas in the history of cinema could not resist filming in Tenerife either. Specifically, the team led by Justin Lin blew up a bridge for one of the most spectacular chase scenes of the sixth installment, in which Vin Diesel is chased by nothing more and nothing less than a tank! The sequence was recorded in the Tenerife municipality of Adejenear the Tijoco Bajo area.





The Witcher





Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra as Geralt and Yennefer in ‘The Witcher’ | Netflix



Not only have movies been shot in the Canary Islands, but also numerous series. One of the most famous internationally has been The Witcherwhose filmmakers, far from settling for a single island, they chose two: La Palma and Gran Canaria. Spectators can enjoy such spectacular palm landscapes as the Roque de los Muchachos, the Los Tilos forest or the Garafía coast, among others. In Gran Canaria, the adventures of the character played by Henry Cavill take place in enclaves as spectacular as the Maspalomas dunes, the Tejeda caldera or Roque Nublo.

If you want to discover all the secrets of the Canary Islands, here you can find more curiosities of the islands.