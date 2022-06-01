Manuele Fior’s illustrations for the Loop Festival

Born in 2014 in Bari on an idea by Michele Casella – multifaceted journalist and communication expert who is divided between teaching (he is a professor of Publishing and Multimedia Communication at the University of Bari), journalistic and institutional activities (he is regional coordinator of the Strategic Plan of Culture of the Puglia Region ) and the more strictly cultural one as director of festivals and the multimedia project Pool – il Loop Festival is an event that explores the multiform connections between music and image, investigating some of the most interesting contemporary musical projects through the lens of video clips, short films, animation, directing techniques and narrative languages.

In six editions, Loop offered in-depth evenings on artists such as Arcade Fire and Beach House, Daft Punk and LCD Sound System, Radiohead and White Stripes, Nick Cave and PJ Harvey, Massive Attack and Kendrick Lamar, inviting some of the most valid names in Italian journalism, musical and otherwise, to speak.

The poster of the festival, with illustrations by Manuele Fior

(courtesy: Loop Festival)

For the new edition of the festival – the sixth – Casella has decided to focus on the female figures who have most transformed and renewed contemporary music, dividing the four appointments of the event, from 9 to 30 Juneby macro-genres: rock (from PJ Harvey to Lana del Rey, from Kim Gordon to Billie Eilish), groove (Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Amy Whinehouse…) e digital (Björk, FKA Twigs, Grimes, St. Vincent …), plus the screening of the acclaimed documentary Sisters with Transistorsdedicated to the pioneers of electronic music, which opens the Loop program with the participation in live streaming of the great Laurie Andersonindisputably among the spearheads of the artistic and musical avant-garde.

Anderson was chosen as the symbolic character of the new Loop Festival together with Kim Gordon, Björk, Amy Winehouse And St. Vincent. Their five portraits have been entrusted to one of the greatest Italian authors in the field of comics and illustration, the award-winning Manuele Fiorwho created extraordinary tables, just as Paolo Bacilieri, Davide Toffolo and Miguel Ángel Martín had done in previous editions.

Here all the program of Loop VI, which will be held at the Multicinema Galleria in Bari (for the evening of 9 June only) and at the Arena Apulia Film Commission, within the Fiera del Levante (for all other evenings).

To intervene during the screenings of the film and video clips will be Antonio Parente (director of Apulia Film Commission), Cesare Veronico (responsible for Puglia Sounds), Luca Pacilio (director of The ruthless), Alice Cucchetti (de The ruthless), Angela Bianca Saponari (of the University of Bari), Federico Zecca (of the University of Bari), Francesco Prisco (del Sole 24 ORE) e Claudia Attimonelli (of the University of Bari).

Below are the works of Fior.

Amy Winehouse portrayed by Manuele Fior

(courtesy: Loop Festival)

Björk portrayed by Manuele Fior

(courtesy: Loop Festival)

Kim Gordon portrayed by Manuele Fior

(courtesy: Loop Festival)

Laurie Anderson portrayed by Manuele Fior

(courtesy: Loop Festival)