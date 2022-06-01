Mahershala Ali Joins Julia Roberts in Netflix Movie ‘Leave the World Behind’

Mahershala Ali will work alongside Julia Roberts in ‘Leave the world behind’, the new project that Netflix is ​​preparing, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. The story is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name and will be adapted and directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of the ‘Mr. Robot’, starring Rami Malek. Alam will executive produce with Red Om’s Lisa Gillan. Initially, the role played by Ali (Oscar for best supporting actor for Moonlight and Green book) was going to be played by Denzel Washington.



Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in Green Book (2018) Imbd

The film tells the story of two families, unknown to each other, who are forced to live together during a weekend that ends badly. Alam’s third novel uses suspense and revolves around issues as complex as paternity or race.

In addition to being an actor, Ali takes on producer duties. His Apple Studios movie ‘Swan Song’, in which he stars and produces, has just announced its release date for December 17th. He also has pending the role of Blade in the new films of the Marvel character.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam.