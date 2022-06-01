Lyme, the disease for which Thalía suffers every hour of her life

Thalia. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Laura Zapata, Thalía’s older sister, recently said that the singer is going through a very difficult health moment since the symptoms of Lyme disease that she has suffered for years have been severely present.

“She tells me: ‘little sister, I can’t get up, I’m dragging myself, but I force myself,'” Zapata recounted on the television program Hoy, where he gave details that have shocked the public. “My mom died with Lyme, she took 27 or 30 pills,” she said, regretting that there is still no cure for this disease.

However, the actress added that Thalía is very disciplined with her physical training, with her personal care and, above all, with the attention of her children, whom she takes to and from school and takes care of them with care.

Although Thalía contracted the disease in 2007 in New York, it was the following year that she was diagnosed. Since then, she has been in an ups and downs of pain that has even made her doubt that she could continue to live. “Every hour of my life is a fight against Lyme. It is a very volatile disease. Some days I feel horrible, others like new,” she confessed in an interview with the American media Galore.

In his autobiography entitled ‘Every day stronger’ he recounted in detail the suffering he experienced, and described that “this is a disease that attacks you at all levels: sometimes you lose your speech, it affects your brain and you can hardly move. Not even get out of bed. But it is a disease that can be treated successfully if one is well informed and follows the instructions of the doctors to the letter. As with diabetes, Lyme disease requires you to make a radical change in your daily habits.”

And although the Mexican singer and actress is one of the stars who have given this disease the greatest visibility, there are other celebrities who have also suffered. Avril Lavigne, Richard Gere and Ben Stiller, are some of them who have also campaigned to make Lyme known and even offered their support to the Mexican.

Thalía was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2008, a year after being bitten by the insect. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

How do you get Lyme disease?

The most common insect (vector)-borne disease in the United States is Lyme disease. and, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention“is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and, on rare occasions, Borrelia mayonii”. In fact, some estimates suggest that about 476,000 people may contract this disease each year.

And it is that humans acquire evil through the bite of infected black-legged ticks, however, before panicking because of how common this insect is, we must know that, as explained in Medline Plus, Most people who are bitten by a tick do not get Lyme disease.

Other data of interest in this regard offered by this publication of the National Library of Medicine, is that, to transmit the bacteria, the tick must be attached to the body for 24-36 hours. However, these insects can be so small that it can be almost impossible to see them with the naked eye, in fact, many people diagnosed did not even feel the tick.

To transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, the tick must be attached to the body for 24-36 hours. (Getty Creative)

Also, although an early diagnosis is difficult since blood tests during the first month can give false results, it is necessary to go to the specialist as soon as we recognize the first symptoms since this disease consists of three stages: the first, early and localized, when the bacteria have not yet spread throughout the body; the second, called early disseminated Lyme disease, when the bacteria have begun to spread throughout the body; and the third stage, called late disseminated Lyme disease, when the bacteria have already spread throughout the body.

What are the symptoms?

Although Thalía has stated several times that among the effects of the disease are the severe pain that has left her lying in her bed for several years, there are some initial symptoms that can alert you to go to the doctor, even if they do not seem serious and are mild.

The New York State Department of Health indicates that these symptoms include a skin rash that occurs at or near the site of the bite. To identify it we must note that it is red and becomes large and appears between the first three days to a month after being stung by the animal. An important fact is that this rash can lead to other rashes and in no case do they cause itching or pain.

Among these symptoms of Lyme disease is a skin rash called erythema migrans. (Getty Creative)

With the rash, also called erythema migrans, other symptoms appear such as fever, tiredness that can become more severe over time, joint pain; But in addition, weeks, months or years later, worse symptoms can appear, such as severe headaches, heart problems, arthritis and joint swelling, and central nervous system conditions.

In relation to treatment, it is very important that antibiotics such as doxycycline are administered early, according to infectologist Patricia Valenzuela, vice president of the Venezuelan Society of Infectious Diseases, because the longer it is delayed, the more difficult it is to achieve a complete cure. According to the New York State Department of Health, in a small number of cases, the disease can even become chronic.

Recommendations to prevent this evil

It should be noted that ticks can also transmit other diseases such as anaplasmosis, babesiosis, or ehrlichiosis, For this reason, it is very important to take into account prevention measures such as the application of insect repellent, the use of pesticides and minimizing the existence of environments where ticks could inhabit.

It is very important to take into account prevention measures such as the application of insect repellent. (Getty Creative)

We do not have to refrain from taking walks outdoors, going camping, or working in the garden if we also take into account some recommendations from the New York State Department of Health:

Wear light-colored, tightly woven clothing so you can easily see ticks.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and closed shoes.

Check frequently that we do not have ticks or other insects attached to the skin or clothing.

Stay on marked paths and avoid coming into contact with brush and bushes.

Avoid sitting directly on the ground, on the ground or on stone walls.

Keep hair tied back.

