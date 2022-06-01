Love and Thunder’ and its wonderful reference to ‘Matrix’

Since the arrival of Taika Waititi To the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in particular the direction of the Thor movies, there are a fair amount of references to popular culture from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The soundtrack, the aesthetics and the narrative, above all. Thor: Love and Thunder keep the same line.

We know it from the first moment in both trailers of the film, in which it is heard Sweet Child o’ Mine, the mythical eighties theme of Guns n’ Roses. But there are also subtle references to other movies. One of them is Matrixreleased in 1999, and a key part of popular science fiction culture.

There has been a lot of talk about Thor: Love and Thunder, especially after the release of the second trailer. From the importance of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the film and in the franchise, to the appearance of Gorr, played by Christian Bale. Who, by the way, is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The reference to Matrix can be seen in one of the black and white sequences reminiscent of Sin City (Frank Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez). Thor can be seen looking deeply at his opponent and raising his hand in a “come here” gesture. An absolute tribute to the mythical scene of Neo (Keanu Reeves) doing exactly the same thing, at the entrance to the subway when he fights Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

At the same time, Matrixwith this type of gestures, makes references to icons of martial arts in the cinema as it was Bruce Lee. We do not know the outcome of the fight between Thor and Gorr. Yes the film uses material from the comics of Thor: God of Thunderthen we know that it will be absolutely mythical.

There is much more to know about Thor: Love and Thunder, and we are not sure that any more progress will arrive before its premiere. We are also unclear if this will be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth play the god of thunder. But I’m sure it will be as fun a movie as the previous one.

Thor: Love and Thunder It opens on July 8 in theaters around the world. Directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay written by the director along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Taika Waititi, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, Jaimie Alexander, Sean Gunn, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.



