Louis Tomlinson: Fans camp and spend the night outside the premises and hotel to see it | News

Louis Tomlinson, the British youth idol, is already in Lima and although his activities prior to the concert are a mystery, his followers have not hesitated to camp outside the Arena Peru, where he will offer his show this Wednesday.

The artist arrived heavily guarded by his private security body, with which he tours the world where his concerts are sold out, as well as in our country where his seats sold out in just minutes. The British singer decided to arrive in Peru two days before the show to be able to rest, however his fans have settled outside the hotel where he is staying; with the illusion of being able to see it for a few seconds. They also camp on the sidewalks near the Peru Arena to be the first to enter the venue. The followers of this artist arrived with tents and blankets since yesterday; despite the fact that the concert will still be tomorrow at nine o’clock at night. The music star was also received by his followers at the Jorge Chávez airport, where they waited for hours to see him for a few seconds.

For its part, the producer Move Concerts Peru announced the hours of entry, access and details for the show through its social networks.

Among the data that they announced, it can be read that the doors will open from six in the afternoon, the pedestrian access will be through Olguín avenue number 200 and the covid-19 protocol must be followed by the attendees, among other recommendations.

This will be the entry schedule:

6:00 p.m.: Doors open

8:00 p.m.: Sun Room starts (opening band)

9:00 p.m.: Louis Tomlinson entrance

The former member of one of the greatest phenomena in music history, One Direction, arrives as part of an extensive world tour that toured the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, the United States and now Peru.

Louis Tomlinson arrived for Move Concerts Peru, producer of concerts like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, among other young stars.

Posted: 5/31/2022



