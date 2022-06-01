Lola Índigo brings out her third alter ego in the preview for ‘AN1MAL’ | Music

The summer season is just around the corner and that means that artists are ready to bring out all the artillery and compete for the song of the summer. A lola indigo nothing usually goes wrong for her and this year she is more than willing to repeat the success of the school girl. On top of that, he will do it with the single with which the ‘witch woman’ premieres what is going to be the new era of her discography.

AN1MAL is presented as the restart of Lola Índigo towards a new sound, closer to the electronic pop that made great divas like Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Katy Perry succeed. In this way, he takes a break from the urban universe, betting on the rhythms that seem to be little by little setting the next trend in the industry.

Lola Indigo, go for it all

With the release of AN1MAL, Lola Indigo is also going to present the third character of her trilogy and, therefore, will take advantage of the occasion to show off a different aesthetic. After ‘La Bruja’ and ‘La Niña’, the singer is preparing to bring out another alter ego to accompany her on this adventure. A few days ago she shared the first promotional image of the project and there we could already see that his bet now goes through a futuristic look.

This is confirmed with the advance of the video clip of AN1MAL that Lola Índigo has posted on her Instagram wall. In this advance, the singer appears on top of a stage, surrounded by neon lights like the great pop diva that she is. They are barely thirteen seconds, but enough to make us long teeth. Gain from hearing and seeing Lola Indigo in AN1MAL? What nerves for God!

third disc details

Beyond AN1MAL, Lola Índigo has hardly given any information about the album that will succeed La Niña. In an interview for LOS40, he gave some clue of the theme that this work will carry and of the different registers that we will be able to listen to in it. “The sound is very different and at the same time very varied within the album. There are more pop sounds and more electro sounds. There is also reggaeton. There is a bit of everything, but follow a line, a superpower. It is evolution. If it were a trilogy, it would be ‘The Witch’, ‘The Girl’ and…”.

It left us with honey on our lips, but this June 3, with the premiere of AN1MAL, surely we can meet Lola Indigo’s new alter ego.