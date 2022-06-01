Lionel Messi opens up about PSG’s “crazy” move and says he “had no plans” to leave Barcelona

Ads

Lionel Messi has revealed that he has “no plans” to leave Barcelona last summer before joining PSG.

Messi left Barcelona last summer for the French capital after the Catalan club could not afford to sign the Argentine superstar again. But the 34-year-old has struggled to reach similar levels in France and his fights in Ligue 1 have drawn criticism from fans.

And Messi broke the silence on the “crazy” move that dominated the headlines last summer. Speaking to the Argentine news agency TyC Sports he said: “It was really difficult to understand what happened, I didn’t expect to leave Barcelona, ​​it was a shock.”

Messi continued: “I had everything in Barcelona. I left when I was very young. Also: I have lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina.

“The truth is, I didn’t intend to change anything. Fortunately, the adaptation of the children was spectacular. For me and Antonella it was more difficult.

“Next season will be much better for me with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m sure. It wasn’t easy after that crazy summer ”.

What did you do with Messi’s first season in Paris? Let us know in the comments section



(Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP via Getty Images)



Messi’s arrival had been with a you on the Champions League trophy which proved so illusory for the Parisian team.

However, a surprising turn against Real Madrid saw Messi & co expelled from the competition: “The Real Madrid match happened and that killed us.

“For me and for the entire dressing room in general, and for all of Paris. We all had the highest expectations in the competition and the result was a hard blow ”.