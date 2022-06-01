Liam Payne has “many reasons” why he doesn’t like former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik

Liam Payne has cast a lot of shadow over his former bandmate Zayn Malik, who split dramatically from One Direction in March 2015.

The pair had become famous as two-fifths of the boyband devastated by the charts after finishing third on The X Factor before taking over the world.

But all was not as it seemed for Zayn who left the band to pursue life as a “normal” 22-year-old out of the spotlight.

Now, 28-year-old Liam has shed light on his relationship with Pillowtalk singer during a rather explosive podcast interview with YouTube phenomenon Logan Paul.

Recalling an incident between Zayn and Jake Paul when the couple got involved in an altercation involving Zayn’s ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, calling Jake “ugly and irrelevant”.



Liam commented: “He tweeted ‘get a respectful man’ or something… That hasn’t aged very well.”

The Strip That Down hitmaker continued: “Before I go too deep, there are many reasons why I don’t like Zayn and there are many reasons why I will always be on his side.

“If I had had to deal with what he’s been going through growing up and whatever – my parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying sometimes, they don’t bother me saying it and Zayn has had a different upbringing in that regard. .



“You can always look the man for where he is and say ‘oh yeah whatever, that guy is an asshole but at the end of the day, once you figure out what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he really wanted to be. there.

“And besides, I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone else, I don’t know what I’m doing or why I’m here, I can’t sit here and fuck him for anything.”

Liam added: “Listen, I disagree with any of his actions, I can’t praise some of the things he’s done.



“I can’t be on his side for that, but what I can say is that I understand, and you just hope that at some point in his life, the person on the other side of the phone wants to get the help you’re willing to give them. – that’s all I’m going to say “.

In October 2021, Zayn pleaded guilty to harassment and shoving Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, into a dresser.



He was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment against the couple and pleaded “guilty” to all four, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Star, after a “no contest” plea was rejected.

Following are reports of a verbal and “physical” altercation at Zayn’s home in Pennsylvania.

According to further documents obtained by the Daily Star, the singer had “intention to harass, annoy or alarm another, that is Yolanda Hadid”.

Documents also claim that he called Yolanda a “fucking Dutch bitch” and ordered her to “stay away from my fucking daughter”.

