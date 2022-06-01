Lacey Evans ‘reveals’ the reason for her absence on WWE Raw

WWE held a new episode of Monday Night Raw last night. An edition that was attended by several previously announced superstars, such as Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka either bobby lashley, among others. However, some fans noticed the absence of a fighter who had scheduled her first match after more than a year away from the ring.

In the past week, WWE promoted the return to action of Lacey Evanssomething that must have happened last night. However, instead, the company published a video of the fighter’s participation in the racing event Coke 600. In this sense, a fan addressed Evans through twitter, showing her disappointment at the absence of the fighter, who responded to the fan as follows:

“Still Recovering”



Her words could indicate that the fighter is going through some kind of discomfort or injury, and that would be the reason why he did not appear in the last episode of the WWE red mark. However, fans continued to talk about it. One of them even hinted that Evans is not capable of showing off all day and then participating in a wrestling show, a comment that led her to respond as follows:

“The pain”

Based on her interactions with WWE fans, it seems that Lacey Evans has taken the issue of her absence with quite a bit of humor, joking and teasing fans who speculate on a possible injury to the fighter.

Evans made his return to WWE programming on the Friday Night SmackDown episode on April 8. The fighter herself appeared in a series of videos where she explained the obstacles and difficulties that she had to overcome throughout her life until she became a Marine and WWE Superstar. However, shortly after she was sent to the Raw roster, where fans expected to see her wrestling again this past Monday.

