La Casa de Papel Korean version, Umbrella Academy 3 and more – El Financiero

If you are one of those who no longer know what content to choose to ‘marathon’ on Netflix We have good news for you, since the month begins and with it the new content that will be available on the streaming platform in June.
Mexico is one of the countries that in recent months prefer this type of platform to cinema, so the genre proposals in movies and series are varied, as well as the titles for young and old. Take your control, prepare your popcorn and just worry about putting play on one of the options. But remember that just as new titles arrive, others leave.
What to watch in June on Netflix?
Stories based on true events, final seasons, new versions like the korean The Money Heistcorruption, crime, mystery, nukes, game shows, vampires, basketball, and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez They arrive on your screen.
Series
- Malverde: The patron saint – June 1
- 100 days with tata – June 1
- Dreamgirls – June 1
- Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory – June 2
- Two Summers – June 3
- Summer’s Challenge – June 3
- The floor is lava! (Season 2) – June 3
- A perfect mother – June 3
- Moms Club – June 3
- Barbie: It takes two – June 4
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – June 6
- Action Troop (Season 2) – June 6
- My Release Diary – June 6
- That’s My Time with David Letterman – June 7
- A son of yours – June 8
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – June 9
- Rhythm + Flow France – June 9
- Peaky Blinders (Season 6) – June 10
- The first death – June 10
- A Tribute to Bob Saget – June 10
- Intimacy – June 10
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory – June 11
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – June 13
- Charlie in Villasticker – June 13
- Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live – June 14
- God’s Favorite Idiot – June 15
- Maldives – June 15
- Iron Chef: The Legend of Iron – June 15
- Love and Anarchy (Season 2) – June 16
- The Deadlock: A Paranormal Park – June 16
- Karma World Clips (Season 2) – June 16
- She (Season 2) – June 17
- Neighborhood Wars (Season 2) – June 17
- You do not know who I am – June 17
- Spriggan – June 18
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) – June 22
- Best of the Festival – June 23
- Man vs. Bee – June 24
- The paper house: Korea – June 24
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy – June 28
- The Upshaw Family (Season 2) – June 29
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – June 30.
Films
- Upgrade – June 1
- Iluzja – June 1
- Invincible (Unbroken) 2 – June 1
- Interceptor – June 3
- The Waiter – June 4
- The Invocation of Enver Simaku – June 4
- Inside the KKKlan – June 6
- Waste – June 6
- Claw – June 8
- Pollonejo and the hamster of darkness – June 10
- Peace Trees – June 10
- Jennifer Lopez: Part time – June 14
- The Wrath of God – June 15
- Centaur – June 15
- Collision – June 16
- The Spider’s Head – June 17
- Love and gelato – June 22
- Beauty – June 24
- The Man from Toronto – June 24.