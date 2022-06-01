La Casa de Papel Korean version, Umbrella Academy 3 and more – El Financiero

If you are one of those who no longer know what content to choose to ‘marathon’ on Netflix We have good news for you, since the month begins and with it the new content that will be available on the streaming platform in June.

Mexico is one of the countries that in recent months prefer this type of platform to cinema, so the genre proposals in movies and series are varied, as well as the titles for young and old. Take your control, prepare your popcorn and just worry about putting play on one of the options. But remember that just as new titles arrive, others leave.

What to watch in June on Netflix?

Stories based on true events, final seasons, new versions like the korean The Money Heistcorruption, crime, mystery, nukes, game shows, vampires, basketball, and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez They arrive on your screen.

Series

Malverde: The patron saint – June 1

100 days with tata – June 1

Dreamgirls – June 1

Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory – June 2

Two Summers – June 3

Summer’s Challenge – June 3

The floor is lava! (Season 2) – June 3

A perfect mother – June 3

Moms Club – June 3

Barbie: It takes two – June 4

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – June 6

Action Troop (Season 2) – June 6

My Release Diary – June 6

That’s My Time with David Letterman – June 7

A son of yours – June 8

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – June 9

Rhythm + Flow France – June 9

Peaky Blinders (Season 6) – June 10

The first death – June 10

A Tribute to Bob Saget – June 10

Intimacy – June 10

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory – June 11

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – June 13

Charlie in Villasticker – June 13

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live – June 14

God’s Favorite Idiot – June 15

Maldives – June 15

Iron Chef: The Legend of Iron – June 15

Love and Anarchy (Season 2) – June 16

The Deadlock: A Paranormal Park – June 16

Karma World Clips (Season 2) – June 16

She (Season 2) – June 17

Neighborhood Wars (Season 2) – June 17

You do not know who I am – June 17

Spriggan – June 18

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) – June 22

Best of the Festival – June 23

Man vs. Bee – June 24

The paper house: Korea – June 24

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy – June 28

The Upshaw Family (Season 2) – June 29

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – June 30.

Films