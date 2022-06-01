Kylie Jenner’s office look

Kylie Jenner shared her “office” look on social media: a semitransparent jumpsuit with thigh-high boots with teeth. The look, once again, is of an Italian designer.

The sisters Kardashian-Jenner they are queens of provocation and never cease to amaze with their looks. The family recently inflamed the tabloids in Portofino, where Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker for the third time in a lavish Dolce & Gabbana “designer” ceremony. Among the guests there was obviously Kylie Jenner, in a sensual dress by Sicilian designers. But now she’s back to work and shared the “office” look on Instagram: a sexy fuchsia fishnet jumpsuit and a pair of high over-the-knee boots with teeth on the heel.

Kylie Jenner in the fishnet jumpsuit covering her face

Kylie Jenner amazed fans with an “alien” look: she shared some shots in which she wears a tight knit catsuit openwork in bright fuchsia color. The effect is that of a net that embraces the body with a second skin effect, creating a sensual see-through effect. It is a model from the Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection by GCDS: the luxury streetwear line designed by Giuliano Calza in a few years it has become a global phenomenon. Today among the customers of the brand there are, for example, Chiara Ferragni and Dua Lipa, but the designer is also famous for having dressed Orietta Berti at the Sanremo 2021 Festival. Who does not remember the dress with the shells of diamonds on the breast?

Kylie Jenner’s look is signed by GCDS

The fuchsia onesie is completed by a mesh balaclava, which Kylie Jenner wears in some shots of the shoot by letting the raven hair tail come out of an opening at the nape of her neck. Maybe she too wants to experiment with the fetish fashion of masks on her face, like she did last year Kim Kardashian with Balenciaga balaclavas.

Kylie Jenner in GCDS

Kylie Jenner in “biting” boots

The most particular detail of the look, however, is “hidden” on the heel. Kylie Jenner in fact wears the pink onesie with high shiny boots, precisely a pair of fiery red over-the-knee boots. The shoes have an unusual heel: the sole opens in a “bite” and instead of the heel there are two rows of teeth, one aligned with the floor and one under the sole. The final effect is that of a creature with wide open jaws and in fact Kylie Jenner joked about her look by writing in the caption: “Another day in the office …“