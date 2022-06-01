Kylie Jenner Shows Dramatic New Look And Almost Slips Out Of Top As She Goes Braless In TikTok Video

KYLIE Jenner showed off a dramatic new look in a video of Tiktok getting ready.

It almost slides off its top as it becomes bra-less.

Kylie posted a video of herself getting ready and her hairdresser was behind her smoothing her hair.

He kept a serious expression on his face as he moved the camera down and then up.

Kevin Gates’ song Thinking With My D ** k (feat. Juicy J) played in the video.

Kylie’s straight hair fell around her face and down her back.

The 24-year-old sported dramatic makeup, complete with smokey eyes, mascara and pink lipstick.

His eyes glowed bright green.

Kylie wore a black top that was very low-cut and nearly peeled off as she went without a bra.

She covered her neckline with her hand as the video went on.

The video had no captions but already got 9.6 million views in less than 24 hours.

It wasn’t clear where Kylie was going.

BOOB WORK?

Kylie going without a bra is just another clue that fans think she got a boob job.

In April, she posed with her sister, Kendall, in a commercial for their new makeup collaboration.

Fans noticed that she looked more busty than ever and believed she had a boob job.

“Kylie had a boob job at one point, right? They look so great here, ”commented a fan on their Instagram post.

“Absolutely. They are huge for her build and no boobs are perfectly round, perky, etc. The way they sit on her chest = fake, ”agreed another.

“I came straight here to say it when I saw your post. They look great but yeah, I bet they’re not real, ”said a third.

Others have claimed to have gotten more boob jobs as the difference is “noticeable”.

THE EYE CAN’T BELIEVE

Just a few days ago, Kylie was wearing another smokey eye.

She shared a video of her makeup artist, Ariel, putting on her makeup and messing up her eyes.

Ariel dabbed a large amount of makeup on her eyes and completely messed up her perfect look.

He then dabbed the makeup on Kylie’s nose and she didn’t look impressed.

“I had the sickest smoky eye and Ariel is just going to hell,” she complained.

Ariel replied, “First of all, you told me you wanted a really messy makeup today. You did it!”

Her glam squad bursts out laughing in front of the camera as her eyes widen in horror.

In the following clip, Kylie looked sulky as Ariel wiped her shadow using a cotton ball.

Kylie went for a natural look as she has been banged in the past for getting lip fillers.

She was also recently praised for showing off her natural body after giving birth.

