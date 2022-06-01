Kylie Jenner criticized for allowing her daughter Stormi, 4, to wear “inappropriate” clothes.

Kylie Jenner is facing the wrath of furious fans over her daughter Stormi’s “inappropriate” dress.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie appeared alongside her four-year-old daughter and partner Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards, with Kylie wearing a sheer dress alongside her family.

Kylie’s dress left little to the imagination, with an imprint of her curvy body and thigh slit as it made its way up the red carpet.

The stunning outfit was paired with two solid gold bracelets, one for each wrist, and a pair of gold strappy sandals, while Kylie pulled her smooth brown braids into a ponytail at the nape of her neck.

Her postpartum body was fully visible in the transparent dress.



(Image: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)



But it was little Stormi’s dress that sparked indignation among fans, as she appeared in an off-the-shoulder dress and matching sneakers.

Fans quickly took to Instagram to criticize Kylie’s choice of dress for her daughter, which read: “That’s not a baby dress. She’s super cute, but that dress is creepy to see on a little girl. “

Another added: “I’m sorry, this is not appropriate for a child.”

While someone else posted: “Dressing is too much for a child”.



(Image: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)



“Inappropriate for a girl her age,” said a fourth fan.

This is certainly not the first time Kylie has been criticized for her parenting technique, as in April she was criticized by fans for behaving “poor” in a photo shoot with Stormi.

Pregnant Kylie posed in a retro-styled kitchen of what appeared to be a small 1970s apartment, with a cake stand and basic ingredients on the counter behind her.



(Image: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)



Kylie posed against the counter wearing her underwear and a huge double-breasted pink coat, while Stormi – adorable as ever – leaned over to kiss her mother’s blossoming baby bump.

But fans were furious at the shabby decor, as they accused the reality star – whose net worth is hundreds of millions – of “playing the working class.”

One said on Instagram: “I love when the rich cosplay poor people.”

Someone else wondered: “Why are you pretending to be poor for aesthetics?”, While a third was furious: “You are no longer romanticizing the working class.”

Another fan said: “Look at Stormi, this is where the poor live!”