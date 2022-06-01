Kylie Jenner confessed that she gained 60 pounds in her second pregnancy and explained how she has lost weight | Famous

Added to this image are several of the statements she has given about how challenging her second postpartum has been, including how much weight she gained with her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner revealed that she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy

At the end of April 2022, almost two months after giving birth, the 24-year-old posted a short video on her Instagram stories exercising on the treadmill.

This clip of her postpartum training was accompanied by a text in which she confessed that both in her pregnancy with Stormi, and with her son, she gained 60 pounds (27 kilos).

He also shared that thanks to walking and doing pilates he has managed to lose 40 pounds, so he only has 20 left to return to his normal weight.

“I gained 60 pounds again with this pregnancy. I’m down 40. I’m just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking and pilates is my favorite combo.”

Kylie Jenner spoke about how difficult her postpartum

Although, the 24-year-old gained the same number of pounds in both pregnancies. However, dealing with this weight, as well as the entire postpartum experience, has been completely different with each of her children.

In this sense, Kylie confessed on social networks that her postpartum with her son, whom she initially called Wolf, but later revealed that this is no longer her name, has been more difficult than when she debuted in motherhood with her daughter Stormi.

“Postpartum has not been easy. It is very difficult. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically or spiritually… it’s crazy” she expressed in her Instagram stories in March 2022.

In these stories, the businesswoman also revealed that it has been difficult for her to get in shape and recover the figure she previously had.

“I didn’t even think I’d make it through my training today, but I’m here and I feel better.”

Kylie also took the opportunity to share with the other moms who are going through postpartum that “it’s okay, it’s not okay.” She added that a good way to make this journey less difficult is to remember what her body was capable of: creating a human being from scratch.

“He was putting a lot of pressure on me. [pero ahora] I remind myself that I created a complete human, a beautiful and healthy child. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, I don’t mean just physically anymore, but mentally, after giving birth. I send you lots of love.”

The fruit of his effort little by little is reflected in his silhouette. For example, in mid-April 2022, she showed that his abs were starting to show a bit.

“My abs are finally trying to make a comeback.”

In addition, she has already had several appearances on the red carpet after giving birth, such as when she showed off her silhouette in a fitted white dress at the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ on April 8, 2022.