Kylian Mbappé replaced Johnny Depp as image of Sauvage

Johnny Depp ceased to be the face of men’s fragrance Dior Sauvage from December 2021, being replaced by Kylian Mbappe. Despite the fact that the news was already known, the subject returned to monopolize the spotlights due to the trial that the actor faces after being accused of Amber Heard.

It is important to remember that the French brand decided to continue collaborating with the interpreter of Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean), regardless of the allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife; generating praise for the renowned firm.

All of Johnny’s fans made Dior and his lotion for men a trend, not knowing that it already had a new protagonist, in the case of the footballer who plays for Paris Saint Germain.

It was at the end of last year when the famous brand announced the arrival of Mbappé on its list of ambassadors: “Today, the House of Dior is particularly happy to welcome Kylian Mbappé with whom he shares the same values ​​of excellence and generosity. “.

Faced with this situation, there were those who claimed that Dior decided to replace the actor while the trial was taking place in the court of Virginiahowever, the change was made months before.

