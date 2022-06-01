Kourtney Kardashian teams up with Poosh rival Gwyneth Paltrow for shocking new project and drives fans crazy

KOURTNEY Kardashian has teamed up with his business rival Gwyneth Paltrow on a new project.

The reality star drove fans crazy when she announced that her lifestyle brand, Poosh, is joining forces with Hollywood actress wellness company Goop.

Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of herself smiling alongside Gwyneth, 49, on Poosh’s Instagram account.

The mother of three captioned: “The collaboration we have all been waiting for. Get ready to meet your match “.

He then shared a video of them waving at the camera before bursting out laughing.

The Hulu star told fans they can expect the new project at 9pm on Wednesday.

Their new joint venture comes just days after Gwyneth ended claims of a rivalry between her and Kourtney.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked the Iron Man star, “Are you upset that Poosh copied you?”

Gwyneth replied: “This idea that women have to compete is a legacy of patriarchy ***.

“There is room for EVERY woman to make her dreams come true. I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from.

“Now I am so happy when I see new wellness business that there is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person.”

Gwyneth also shared her appreciation for Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker, adding, “and #KRAVISFOREVER too.”

LOVE FOR KRAVIS

Kourtney and Travis recently got married in an opulent third wedding in Portofino, Italy.

They also had a fake wedding in Las Vegas before legally getting married in a Santa Barbara courthouse.

Kourtney founded Poosh in 2019 “because I felt there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space,” she said on her website.

Gwyneth, meanwhile, launched Goop in 2008 and has since gone viral with its controversial products.

WHAT SMELL

The Shallow Hal star threw a candle she called “This Smells Like My Vagina” in 2020 that flew off the shelves.

The This Smells Like My Vagina candle is described as “fun, gorgeous, sexy and wonderfully unexpected”.

Gwyneth even gave fans an explanation of how the candle was created, in the product description.

Goop’s website explains: “This candle started out as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP – the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted,” Uhhh… this smells like vagina “- but it has evolved. in a fun, wonderful, sexy and wonderfully unexpected scent.

“(It turned out to be perfect as a candle – we took a test at an In goop Health and it sold out within hours.)

“It is a blend of geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damascus rose and ambrette seeds that brings us back to fantasy, seduction and sophisticated warmth”.

