Know which songs cannot be missing in a Colombian marriage | Trends

There are those who dream of a fairy tale wedding, getting married in front of the sea, having a marriage ritual or there are even those who think about getting married in Las Vegas. Although tastes may vary, the truth is that music to celebrate cannot be missing.

According to the Spotify platform, there are more than 14.8 million user-generated playlists related to weddings worldwide.. In addition, the content related to this celebration, according to the company, has skyrocketed recently, “with a 620% increase in views of the ‘Country Wedding’ playlist and a nearly 150% increase in views of the ‘Wedding’ playlist. Songs’”.

Thus, in order to support its users on their special date, the platform has partnered with the famous wedding planner and industry legend Mindy Weiss to create an exclusive playlist for this occasion. Mindy is known for having worked with the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, and other celebrities.

The new playlist, ‘A Very Mindy Weiss Wedding’, features her top wedding song picks and can be found on the Wedding Season hub.

“Inspired by a mix of new music with nods to old classics, their playlist features a mix of songs including Amy Winehouse’s ‘(There Is) No Greater Love’, Bridgerton’s Duomo’s ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘Your Song ‘ by Elton John, ‘Moon River’ by Frank Ocean, “pov” by Ariana Grande and much more,” the platform said in an official statement.

Regarding global trends, based on the data, Spotify highlighted that the song ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ by Whitney Houston, leads as the most included song in user-generated wedding playlists. Close behind is ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars, ‘Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z)’ by Beyoncé, JAY-Z and ‘All of Me’ by John Legend.

For the first dance of the newlyweds, the platform highlights that the chosen artist, for listeners of generation Z and young millennials, is Ed Sheeran with the song ‘Perfect’ and ‘Thinking out Loud’.

On the Colombian side, the most popular songs are:

1. Procure (ChiChi Peralta, Jandy Feliz)

2. Marry me (Nicky Jam and Silvestre Dangond)

3. Promise (Fonseca)

4. Steal a Kiss (Sebastián Yatra and Carlos Vives)

5. I was born again (Carlos Vives)

Most popular songs for the “waltz of the bride and groom” in Colombia:

1. All of Me (John Legend)

2. Thinking Out Loud (Ed Sheeran)

3. A Thousand Years (Christina Perry 4).

4. Till My End (Il Divo 5)

5. Perfect (Ed Sheeran)

