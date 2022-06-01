Kiss talk about retirement ‘for the sake of our fans’

Kiss bassist, the legendary Gene Simmons, spoke about what will be the last tour of the band (the current tour they are on now), explaining that they have decided to stop for the respect of the fans but also for the respect of themselves … “We stop at the top out of respect for ourselves and the fans,” said The Demon during the radio show “Whiplash with Full Metal Jackie” of the US radio station 95.5 Klos



But after the band’s thousand goodbyes, there are those who no longer believe it. Yet it seems to be so: Kiss’s career – as far as live concerts are concerned – would be destined to end with this tour.

The US group is currently engaged in the “End Of The Road” tour, which will also stop in Italy (with only one date planned by us: that of 11 July at the Verona Arena). This will therefore be the last world tour with which Gene Simmons and associates will definitively greet the public. The tour will end in 2023, ending with a great show in their beloved New York. It will be here, where it all began, that Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will definitely hang up their costumes. If just reading it brings tears to your eyes, let alone when it’s time for the fateful New York show …

Quit in time to quit at the top

Kiss: a biopic film dedicated to the rock band coming to Netflix A difficult decision to end his historic career on tour, yet what Gene Simmons understood is what many of his other colleagues (even much older than him) still do not understand. Simmons realized that ending Kiss now means quitting in time before slipping into pathetic. “Let’s stop at the top,” remarked the original band member. Both Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley – both original members – are now two sprightly seventies. Arzilli yes, but still in their seventies, which is why perhaps the decision to quit could be dictated by the age limits that have arisen. However Simmons points out that this is not the case: the decision to put the The End sign on the bass drum, thus closing the Kiss rock tale, is linked precisely to the desire to remain timeless legends, which can only happen if you finish your career at the top and not on the flop …

The words of Gene Simmons

I-Days 2022, Green Day and Weezer arrive in Milan: the program “The reason we are no longer going on tour has to do with pride, with respect for ourselves and admiration for our fans,” said The Demon in an interview with US radio station 95.5 Klos. “The last thing you want to do is be the boxing world champion and stay in the ring for too long. It is only a matter of time before your legs will no longer be able to hold you and will condemn you to defeat. “ Simmons then mentions (without ever naming names) some colleagues who have not proved as wise as they are: “We too have seen boxers who have stayed in the ring too long and bands that have been on tour for too long. They forget the verses, you see the deep wrinkles on their faces, as it is, after all, in the nature of life ”. Then he concludes by saying, “I think we are doing the right thing, let’s stop when we are still at the top. We will do our best, it will be a sad and happy moment at the same time. After the last show of the tour I already know that I will be in tears as a twelve year old who have stepped on the foot “.

Age limits are also starting to show up

Cat Power, Black Midi, Arab Strap at Sexto ‘Nplugged in Sesto al Reghena Like it or not, Simmons should admit that it is not just a matter of wanting to leave as champions but also of wanting to go on their own feet, without them giving way too much … In fact, he admitted it, but only talking about the future, not the present.

Yet, while he is keen to point out that the decision to close the shack is to stay in the hero rock epoch, Simmons recently admitted that a Kiss concert is something very demanding, especially for a 72-year-old rocker like him.

He had virtually challenged many pop stars whose birthday cakes are decorated with far fewer candles than his own: according to Gene Simmons, many young talent would not be able to get out of a Kiss live unscathed, including costumes, make-up, special effects and solos. .

“We love Mick Jagger, Bruno Mars, Bono, Beyoncé and all these great artists but, for example, take Beyoncé and put her on my outfit,” said Simmons. “Dragon-shaped boots that each weigh like a bowling ball, 20 cm high wedges, the complete outfit with armor, leather, studs, weighing 20 kg. Only the guitar weighs more than 10 kg. Then you have to breathe fire , fly in the air and do it for two hours. All those artists would be on the ground in half an hour. “

Not just concerts: Kiss shows are shows that involve athletic training

La Prima Estate, festival with Anderson .Paak, National and Duran Duran In fact, Kiss concerts should not be defined as such, in the sense that they are much more complex, articulated and demanding shows than those of many other colleagues. They are extremely physical live shows that involve intense athletic training, as Simmons himself confessed during a guest at Entertainment Tonight.

“We work hard. No drugs, no alcohol, no smoking, no rock’n’roll nonsense. Most days I hike with my wife. Every day we walk more than 6km and it’s hard to carry on this life,” he said. admitted.

And in fact, now he has decided to say goodbye to that life: after more than fifty years in which Gene Simmons was a Clark Kent, ready to transform himself into The Demon (not so much in a telephone booth as in a well-organized dressing room, on the make-up side ), from 2023 Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will finally be able to stop buying hectoliters of cleansing milk and micellar water. But their fans will have to buy a lot more handkerchiefs, to wipe away the copious tears …

