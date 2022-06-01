Kim Kardashian wore a transparent dress in Portofino, Italy

kim kardashian you can be in London enjoying a break with your boyfriend, Peter Davidson, but according to his social networks, his heart is still on board a luxury boat that crosses the captivating blues of the Italian Riviera. And as she does so, she further declares herself as the queen of transparent dresseswith a look impact at a time.

He did it first with a long sleeve mini dress and high neckline from Vetements, to give a second chance to a recycled maxi dress from Dolce and Gabbana to attend her older sister’s wedding, kourtney kardashian. American businesswoman Kim Kardashian garnered praise a second time when she wore a sheer jumpsuit under a metallic skirt and top; and she now returns with a third style, ready to captivate.

Kim Kardashian wears a romantic see-through dress in Italy

It’s about a dreamy dress that perfectly fitted her figure and that is inscribed in the sheer clothing trends for Spring-Summer 2022. With long, puffed sleeves, it featured a strapless neckline that allowed to see below a bustier, also in black. This was his look favorite to enjoy a yacht trip with his eldest daughter, north westwhich ended with a lunch in Portofino, the fishing village in southern Italy.

On board the ship, only one silver necklace series with brilliant details in the form of cross pendants were enough to seal the equation, to continue appealing to the Gothic style that defined her older sister’s wedding. However, when she descended she put on some black gladiator sandals of thin heels, also in vogue for summer. Her hair at all times remained free, fluttering with the wind, in that metallic blondeor what defines it now.

Is trend with garments that subtly or wholly deliberately reveal the female silhouette, It was extremely popular during the ninety. Currently, major fashion houses such as Fendi, Nensi Dojaka, Gucci, Bottega Venetta, Versace and Coperni are betting on its return in their recent collections. celebrities like kim kardashian either Rihanna They reinforce it with their styles of street style, printing your personal stamp.