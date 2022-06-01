Kim Kardashian was beaten for comparing herself to the A-list actor who lost a lot of weight for the role in the film to defend the Met Gala dress

KIM Kardashian was criticized after comparing her efforts to fit Marilyn Monroe’s $ 5 million dress with an A-list actor who lost a drastic amount of weight for a film role.

The reality star tried to defend the 16-pound loss in three weeks to fit in the legendary outfit.

He likened his efforts to Christian Bale's 62-pound weight loss for a role in The Machinist

In an interview with the New York Times, 41-year-old Kim addressed the controversy surrounding her significant weight loss.

He said, “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a role in a movie and that’s acceptable.'”

Christian, 48, is known for his dedicated body transformations.

He famously lost 62 pounds for his role as emaciated Trevor Reznik in The Machinist.

Kim also compared another Hollywood transformation to her own, adding, “Renée Zellweger also gained weight for a role. It’s the same for me.”

Oscar winner Renée, 53, put on 30 pounds and wore a fat dress for her role in The Thing About Pam.

But the fans weren’t happy with Kim’s last stand.

One user shared the interview on a Reddit thread for KUWTK fanatics and wrote: “Kimberly it’s time to take a break from the interview, girls …”

Another has sarcastic sarcastic: “The fact that she compared herself to Bale and other actors who get fat or lose weight for their JOB is amazing”

Kim states “I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” even though she ran twice a day, wore a sauna suit, and lost the pounds at a noticeably faster rate than the CDC would recommend for someone trying to lose weight.

‘DETERMINED’

The famous mom of four slipped into her Marilyn-inspired look at the Met Gala, which took place last month.

At first, the $ 5 million dress didn’t fit the mom-of-four’s distinctive curves, but she was determined to pull it off.

In an interview with Vogue at the prestigious party, he revealed: “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role.

“I was determined to adapt [into] it. I haven’t eaten carbohydrates or sugar for about three weeks ”.

‘YOU ARE HARMFUL’

Kim received a backlash after the event, with Riverdale star Lili Reinhart calling Kim “dumb” for “starving”.

She called the Hulu star’s interview comments about weight loss “so wrong.”

Lili continued: “Openly admitting you’re starving for the sake of the Met Gala.

“When you know very well that millions of young men and women look at you and listen to your every word”.

Kim (pictured with her boyfriend Pete Davidson) was determined to fit into the legendary outfit

She also compared her body transformation to that of Renée Zellweger, who gained 30 pounds and wore a fat dress to play serial killer Pam Hupp.

Kardashian fans have pointed out that she looks even slimmer than before, a month after the Met Gala



