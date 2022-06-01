Kim Kardashian responds to allegations of pretending to eat in her new Beyond Meat ad campaign

Ads

Turn it off. Kim Kardashian is here to prove the haters wrong after social media users claimed she was “pretend eating” during her new Beyond Meat ad campaign.

The 41-year-old Skims founder shared the plant-based food firm’s ad spot via Instagram on Tuesday, May 24, in which she can be seen enjoying a variety of dishes. However, the Kardashian star – who is the company’s chief taste consultant – was never actually filmed biting into food before chewing it, prompting fans to criticize the selfish author for what they felt he was pretending to eat. some of the Beyond Meat items.

Now, the founder of KKW Beauty has applauded the claims in a new video posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 31. The clip, which was also shared on Beyond Meat’s official social media page, is a blooper reel with several outtakes showing that the California native is clearly putting food in his mouth.

While Kardashian gets rid of some sandwiches to “cut carbs” at one point, other outtakes show her taking big bites of various products.

Hulu’s personality was recently targeted for food-related issues following the 2022 Met Gala, where she sported the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress that the starlet Some Like It Hot wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy. in 1962. Kardashian revealed that when the dress wasn’t exactly her size, she lost 16 pounds in three weeks.

Kim Kardashian has been named the first ever Chief Taste Consultant for the vegetable meat brand Beyond Meat. Beyond the meat / Mega

“It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit into it, ”she said during a red carpet interview at the event.

After the Gala, other celebrities spoke out against Kardashian over his decision to emulate the icon Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

“Walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how hungry you are… why haven’t you eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit into a king suit?” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wrote via her Instagram story the day after the fashion event. “So wrong. So fucked up on hundreds of levels.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for his part, took to social media to prove his diet was only temporary.

“So after the Met, I’m starving,” the shapewear mogul wrote via Instagram Story as he displayed his donut bar set up by The Donuttery in his hotel room. “And my favorite donuts all over the world, in New York City, are these mini donuts. Oh, my God, guys, I have them in the room! How cute is this? “

Don-A-Matrix, who trains the reality star, was also quick to defend her client after the gala, telling TMZ that the mom-of-four achieved her weight loss healthily.

“[Kim] he works really hard, so I was there throughout the process, ”explained the fitness instructor. “So it wasn’t, like, a starving kind of thing. I mean, he ate a balanced diet. Sometimes he didn’t eat as much, but the second thing was that he really took the work ”.

