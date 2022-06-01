Kim Kardashian Posts Unpublished Photos From Her Trip With North West Through Italy

Almost two weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barkeryour dear sister, Kim Kardashian continues to share photos of the magical moment she lived with her daughter North West on social networks.

This time it was through her Instagram account where the owner of Skims showed off new postcards of her magical trip with her daughter through Italy.

“Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino”, he wrote at the bottom of the series of photos in which he is seen walking the streets of the city with his daughter or on a yacht ride.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West share style

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

For this occasionlittle North West wore her hair in multiple braids, a look to which we are already accustomed. She wore animal print pants, a sheer coat with a teddy collar, and white sandals. In addition to a brown corset.

In fact let us remember that Within the framework of the Kravis wedding celebrations, the socialite was harshly criticized for the outfits her daughter wore, because they considered that they were not very suitable for their age.

While Kim Kardashian wore a tight black dress, bare shoulders and high-top sneakers in the same color. In two postcards his followers can appreciate the design in detail.

Kim Kardashian wore spectacular dresses on her way through Italy

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In addition to the photos with her daughter, The 41-year-old businesswoman shared photos of the reception inside the medieval castle that his sister chose for the wedding and others from the view from the top of the enclosure.

At the moment, the publication registers more than 1 million reactions and dozens of comments in which Kim’s fans praise little North highlighting the great resemblance he has with his mother.

Kim Kardashian and her walk in Italy with her daughter

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

